“I’m over the hysteria and I’m gonna start living again.”
Sally Mason Barbieri
via Facebook
‘Crowds hit Ocean City Boardwalk, beach in trial run for Memorial Day weekend’
“Let the USPS make Saturday delivery a premium service.”
Robert Post
via PressofAC.com
Paul Steidler: ‘Postal Service tries to exploit crisis for billions without reform’
“How come I can go in Walmart and buy clothes or Target but not these stores?”
JoJo Britton
via Facebook
‘Small businesses thankful for curbside, still worried about summer season’
“He can’t even get the unemployment system working correctly. How does he expect for people to trust that any plan he has will work?”
Sharon McHugh Rudolph
via Facebook
‘Gov. Murphy announces
multi-stage reopening plan’
“I met her when I was 10. I had just entered the Little Miss America Pageant at Palisades Park and she gave me great advice.”
Debi Germano
via Facebook
‘Looking back on the life
of Miss America 1971 Phyllis George’
“Flock? I’ve seen a bigger flock of seagulls on Atlantic City beaches.”
Sharon Manfredo
via Facebook
‘Crowds flock to the A.C. Boardwalk
and beach’
“Bally’s will not only give them a footprint in A.C., but it will give them a piece of the lucrative sports and online gambling.”
Douglas Pickell
via Facebook
Press editorial: ‘Bally’s sale a good bargain for A.C. and buyer Twin River’
“I shouldn’t pay other people’s bills nor would I ever expect them to pay mine.”
John Sabino
via Facebook
‘Kennedy health policy would provide Medicare to all who want it’
“Seems a little premature to be making this call in May.”
Peter Haberstroh
via Facebook
‘Union announces NJEA Convention to be held remotely this year’
“What impressed me was her comment that ‘the whole idea of flattening the curve is to distribute the infections over a year (or more) rather than weeks or months. That can save lives by preventing anyone from dying for lack of hospital care.’”
Ettore Cattaneo
via PressofAC.com
Faye Flam: ‘Lockdowns achieved their purpose — postponing cases and deaths’
