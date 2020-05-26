“Walmart could stay open. However a few people in a church spread out is far more dangerous.”

Konstantinos Savopoulos

‘Can religious institutions stay connected?’

“So many people in Ocean City last weekend that I stayed in my car and drove back home.”

Kate Grace

‘Gov. Murphy announces

multi-stage reopening plan’

“Blame the governor at this point. Businesses that rely on summer dollars are going to be hurt.”

David Slavico

‘What does Memorial Day weekend

look like amid the COVID-19 pandemic?’

“When ‘the state’ pays, that means the taxpayer. Why the hell should I and other N.J. taxpayers have to pay?”

Douglas Linton

‘Rape claim against Murphy

campaign worker settles for $1M’

“They sure as hell better not open up before gyms, hair and nail, wax, tanning salons and every other small business!”

Jennifer Elizabeth

‘Atlantic City casinos taking reservations for June amid COVID-19 closures’

“How does she come up with a proposal and say “I don’t have a dollar amount” of what it will cost?”

Michael Costa

‘Candidate Harrison wants federal

payroll support for casinos, tourism jobs’

“That’s your fault, Sweeney. Grow a pair and challenge this nut they call governor. We pay you to do this.”

John Cardone

Sweeney video: “I know as much as you know” when it comes to reopening plan’

“God forbid people don’t want to lose their businesses that they worked hard for. If you live in fear, stay home.”

Derek Delisi

‘New Jersey gym reopens in defiance

of coronavirus measures’

“The phones lines are always busy or they hang up on you. We have been waiting since March.”

Lori Sheridan Kliffmueller

‘Good news on unemployment for some’

“No thief will separate you faster and wider from your wallet than the scam otherwise known as government taxation.”

Frank Mir

‘Fraudsters, scammers seek to profit during COVID-19 pandemic’

