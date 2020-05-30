“Tone deaf organization which is bloated with patronage jobs with friends of members of both sides of the political aisle.”
Paul Franco
via Facebook
“I just don’t see any basis for SJTA to exorbitantly raise vehicle tolls.”
Shawn McCloud
via PressofAC.com
‘SJTA votes to increase tolls
in hastily called meeting’
“If football were played in spring 2021, would it return to normal and be played again in fall 2021?”
Tony Blum
via PressofAC.com
Mike McGarry: ‘Football, baseball flipping seasons for 2020-21 season can work’
“We are holding outdoor drive in services until we are allowed to do anything differently.”
Joshua-Loraine Kennedy
via Facebook
‘Most South Jersey religious institutions preparing to welcome back believers’
“A Democrat in Atlantic County worried about voter fraud. Hilarious.”
Sean Thomas
via Facebook
‘Harrison requests federal oversight of primary, citing concerns about Callaway’
“He took our Homestead rebate!”
Sandi Leister
via Facebook
‘New Jersey proposes $5 billion
in cuts as revenues fall off a cliff’
“Go for it. This box car they have us forced in is a joke. Time to open up.”
Betty Jane Guerra Stackhouse
via Facebook
‘State GOP sues over business closings’
“It won’t be so sparse when the casinos are reopened.”
Leslie Gatchel
via Facebook
‘Photos from the Atlantic City beach
on Memorial Day weekend’
“I drove past there the other day and the entire field was yellow with Spirit airliners.”
Zach Compton
via Facebook
‘Spirit Airlines restores flights
at Atlantic City International Airport’
