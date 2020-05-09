“I was there when the police came to close the dog beach. There were literally three people there, so unnecessary to close it. Everyone was staying away from each other and following the rules.”

Heather Bauer Lin

via Facebook

‘State closes Corsons Inlet beach

in Ocean City and dog beach to visitors’

“Unless he has something to say about the dumpster fire that is the unemployment system, he needs to get off the stage.”

Francis S. Mikulak

via Facebook

‘Gov. Murphy speaks

on latest COVID-19 updates’

“There should be mandatory testing for driver’s license renewal. I am a senior and I would gladly do it.”

Audrey Palumbo

via PressofAC.com

‘Woman struck by vehicle,

killed in Longport’

“Hammonton is major crossroad in N.J. They didn’t isolate someone traveling who shouldn’t be.”

Lanier Rivers

via Facebook

‘Hammonton center has outsized COVID-19 infections; state can’t say why’

“I was at the beach yesterday, people were there enjoying the sun but using intelligence and keeping their distance.”

Tim G. Robbins Sr.

via Facebook

‘Manageable, well-behaved crowds

hit NJ beach on 1st day back’

“If its employees are looking for something to do to justify their salaries, maybe they should test Atlantic City’s homeless and quarantine those who are infected.”

Seth Grossman

via PressofAC.com

‘Pandemic showcases

CRDA’s focus on Atlantic City’

“The poor baby is being abused before he/she is even born.”

Cyndy Windsor Colbert

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City police arrest 2 after finding pregnant woman passed out with heroin’

Load comments