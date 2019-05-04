“That’s amazing. I want to go down onto the jetties, but it’s so dangerous to get up and down.”
Brittany Ray
‘Fishermen may get better access
to Atlantic City Inlet fishing jetties’
“Glad to see those automobile crash test dummies found summer jobs.”
Peter Haberstroh
‘Test dummy flies from Ocean City
roller coaster, lands on roof’
“Every Bible study class I have seen had a whole lot of open discussion, with facts and logic as well as faith.”
Seth Grossman
Letter to editor: ‘Keep verifiable science, drop believed religion’
“Literally couple blocks from courthouse, and jail; they can get a speedy trial.”
Chadd Moore
‘Teens arrested in attempted burglary
of Cape May Court House gas station’
“If they lowered taxes, there would be no need for anti-foreclosure legislation.”
Paul Vitt
‘Murphy signs foreclosure package
in Atlantic City’
“This makes me so angry. Poor gator didn’t stand a chance through the winter.”
Connie Fedison
‘Mullica alligator was real
and a local dog found its carcass’
“North was, is and will likely always be a smooth talking con man.”
Steven Fenichel
‘Oliver North out as NRA president
after leadership dispute’
“Kelsey, this is what all the pizza shirts and onesies were about!”
Dana DiMarco
‘Friends binge, delight
in Feast of St. Pizza in Ocean City’
“You’re going to love it. Great specials.”
Cheryl Budd
‘Texas Roadhouse coming
to Egg Harbor Township’