“If this had been in the opposite — i.e. Hispanic wife of council president replacing African American — the black community would have been outraged, and rightfully so.”

Ernest A. Aponte

‘Atlantic City school board votes

to switch principals amid tense meeting’

“Harassment has lost all meaning within the last 10 years.”

Mike Gant

‘Appellate court rules long-running Borgata Babes case can go to trial’

“Are the taxpayers responsible for paying this settlement? Curious why the mayor would ask a private citizen for a loan for something apparently government-related.”

Lori Michele

‘Atlantic City mayor settles civil dispute with nightclub employee’

“This is a positive movement and everyone should play a part to help one another.”

Joann Leone

‘Officers hit the streets in Atlantic City

for new community policing program’

“The old bait and switch.”

Matthew D. Swain Jr.

‘N.J. lawmakers advance medical cannabis, expungement bills’

“Integration in and of itself is not enough. The provision of housing is only one of the critical factors needed here.”

Marvin Royal

‘Future of Atlantic City’s public housing looks like middle class neighborhoods’

“Good description, he’ll be caught soon.”

Reggie Treadway

‘Police release sketch of alleged

Birch Grove Park assailant’

“Rita, we’ll have to plan to come down this year!”

Kalene Marie

‘CRDA increases airshow funding for longer event, more performers’

“Oh no, we’re going there this weekend. Don’t make the crowds bigger than they already are!”

Anthony Gaud

‘Shackin’ up for the summer returns for a whole new season of seafood’

