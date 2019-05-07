“Can’t even go see a show or concert at night, you won’t have train to take you home.”

Joan Colwell

via Facebook

‘Late night trains get ax

under NJ Transit plan’

“At long last we are seeing benefits from restrictions put on menhaden harvests. This is benefiting all sea life and as a result the attraction of a more vibrant ocean has the capacity of attracting more visitors.”

David Showell

via PressofAC.com

‘Abundant menhaden draw whales

and endless dispute over its fishery’

“Don’t be so judgmental. This woman did what she had to do to provide for her four kids.”

Jameelah Mcnair

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City woman accused of using a false identity to work as a nurse’s aide’

“It was never open when I needed it.”

Amy Schmidt

via Facebook

‘Little-used Atlantic City

Visitor Welcome Center set to close’

“Build a wall, elevate the roads.”

Tyler Scuba Reed

via Facebook

‘NJ to hold public meeting in May

on plan to ease Route 40 flooding’

“Judey, isn’t that where Dad injured his finger when Stacey was a baby?”

Kelley Niedoba

via Facebook

‘After 57 years in service, Upper Township power plant to shut down May 1’

“My dad, Pete McLain, would be so pleased to know of the hard work Ben Wurst is doing to continue his legacy.”

Nancy McLain Valentino

via PressofAC.com

‘Osprey recovery successful, but we can still help them thrive, says Ben Wurst’

“How was this not already a thing?”

Kate Connelly

via Facebook

‘Disney smoking ban starts May 1’

“New Jersey and Atlantic City have to stop focusing on local gamers within the immediate area.”

Robert Rosetta

via Facebook

‘Casino gaming’s economic impact in other states rivals N.J.’

