“Time to require ID at all voting locations and prohibit mail-in ballots.”
Ben James
via Facebook
‘Mail-in ballots could swing
Atlantic City Council races’
“One day you’re stealing dogs ... next you’re committing murder.”
Terrence J, Linder
via Facebook
‘Man accused of stealing dog in Mays Landing charged with murder in N.C.’
“I don’t think I’m the only person who found those political ads by the Democrats beyond offensive.”
Nancy Williams
via Facebook
‘GOP wins big in 1st district’
“Not sure what year, but it snowed about 4” of snow on Halloween in Mays Landing.”
Mar-Jo Atack
via Facebook
‘Snow before Thanksgiving? It’s happened in South Jersey, here’s when’
“That’s good news. Keep safe out there.”
Betty Jane Guerra Stackhouse
via Facebook
‘Pleasantville officials outfit
40 city police officers with body cameras’
“It is not Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s ‘duty’ to impeach a U.S. president, nor is it his duty to vote party line.”
Michael Costa
via PressofAC.com
‘Letter to editor: Van Drew must support impeachment inquiry’
“They fled their religion and their country because of beliefs that were not consistent with the Mormon religion.”
Patrick M. Faley
via Facebook
‘Nine members of Mormon family with U.S. citizenship killed in northern Mexico’
“Democrat or Republican, they’re all career politicians and puppets.”
Paolina Samuel
via Facebook
‘Election results from around South Jersey’
“Well done, Congressman Jeff Van Drew.”
Phil Frecon
via PressofAC.com
‘Stone Harbor beach project gets OK
to use Hereford Inlet sand’
