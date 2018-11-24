“Mail in and messenger voting should be banned in Atlantic City. Way too many dishonest people are being trusted.”
Stanley Smith
via Facebook
‘Formica wins tight race for freeholder, will run for Assembly next year’
“Maybe the whole election should be looked into.”
Eddy Nelson Jr.
via Facebook
‘Pleasantville poll worker drank beer, returned votes 2 hours late’
“Total waste of money. How many meals could that money get for the homeless?”
Cooper Jones
via PressofAC.com
‘Christie portrait, most expensive
in state history, unveiled’
“Can’t wait to see how she changes the world.”
Joann Scannell
via Facebook
‘Linwood’s Maggie Dods
a Rhodes Scholar’
“Poor man and his family. And we worry about telling the public this kid’s name because he’s a juvenile.”
Mary D’amico
via Facebook
‘Egg Harbor City teen arrested
in murder of Ventnor man’
“Just a nasty gross old man.”
John Pitts
via PressofAC.com
‘Romantic revenge? Former Revel casino owner dates women, then sues them’
“I wish we had this when I was at school.”
Theresa O’Toole Bean
via Facebook
‘Stockton opens student
food pantry in Atlantic City’
“They won me over with this. Let’s go, Linda.”
Christina Sees
via Facebook
‘Cereal Town opens
at Ocean Resort Casino’
“Good luck getting a ticket for this show. He sells out 60,000 seat stadiums.”
Dean Lioumis
via Facebook
‘Country superstar Kenny Chesney announces A.C. concert’