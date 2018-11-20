“This man is out partying, not understanding about being an example, nose to the grindstone to make Atlantic City a great place to live.”
Vincent Steele
via Facebook
‘Gilliam, Fauntleroy casino fight investigation transferred out of county’
“New Jersey residents haven’t decided to bring back black bears. The state hunting agency decided to.”
Janine Motta
via PressofAC.com
‘Our view: Courts and human behavior will determine size of bear hunt’
“So they were pulling into a parking spot at around 30-40 mph ....”
Rachel Sprenkle
via Facebook
‘Car crashes into Social Security office
in EHT; 10 to 20 people injured’
“NHTSA refuses to use the term ‘right foot pedal errors’ but instead calls it ‘pedal misapplication’ and always blames the drivers for not being experts. Score to date, 150,000 dead (19 every day), millions injured, and billions in costs.”
Trevor Frith
via PressofAC.com
‘20 injured after car crashes
into Social Security office in EHT’
“Maybe they should put up those yellow posts that stop this from happening.”
Jennifer Nevarez
via Facebook
‘Gallery: Social Security Building car crash’
“This is sad. The employees at the James Stores are always so pleasant and friendly.”
Antoinette Silvestro
via Facebook
‘James Candy Co., maker of Fralinger’s taffy, files for Chapter 11 reorganization’
“A shame they didn’t think of this the first time.”
Debbie Goldberg Borman
via Facebook
‘New road designed to ease traffic
at EHT airport circle’
“That is one nasty, soul-stealing substance.”
Sharon Molly
via Facebook
‘South Jersey officials prepare
for methamphetamine comeback’