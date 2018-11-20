“This man is out partying, not understanding about being an example, nose to the grindstone to make Atlantic City a great place to live.”

Vincent Steele

via Facebook

‘Gilliam, Fauntleroy casino fight investigation transferred out of county’

“New Jersey residents haven’t decided to bring back black bears. The state hunting agency decided to.”

Janine Motta

via PressofAC.com

‘Our view: Courts and human behavior will determine size of bear hunt’

“So they were pulling into a parking spot at around 30-40 mph ....”

Rachel Sprenkle

via Facebook

‘Car crashes into Social Security office

in EHT; 10 to 20 people injured’

“NHTSA refuses to use the term ‘right foot pedal errors’ but instead calls it ‘pedal misapplication’ and always blames the drivers for not being experts. Score to date, 150,000 dead (19 every day), millions injured, and billions in costs.”

Trevor Frith

via PressofAC.com

‘20 injured after car crashes

into Social Security office in EHT’

“Maybe they should put up those yellow posts that stop this from happening.”

Jennifer Nevarez

via Facebook

‘Gallery: Social Security Building car crash’

“This is sad. The employees at the James Stores are always so pleasant and friendly.”

Antoinette Silvestro

via Facebook

‘James Candy Co., maker of Fralinger’s taffy, files for Chapter 11 reorganization’

“A shame they didn’t think of this the first time.”

Debbie Goldberg Borman

via Facebook

‘New road designed to ease traffic

at EHT airport circle’

“That is one nasty, soul-stealing substance.”

Sharon Molly

via Facebook

‘South Jersey officials prepare

for methamphetamine comeback’

