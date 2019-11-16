“If you meet strange men for sexual encounters, you might end up dead.”
John Rius
via Facebook
‘“You’re not a serial killer, right?” she texted. Prosecutors say he was’
“Many women and some men prefer the 2.0 version of Ms. America ... total woman — not just as much skin as you can get away with.”
Kate Grace
via PressofAC.com
‘Our view: Miss America’s quest
to devalue feminine beauty sure to fail’
“People need to feel safe to visit and shop in the city. I see this as a positive step in the right direction.”
Patrick Mullin
via Facebook
‘Mayor, Atlantic City police launch “zero tolerance” policy on Atlantic Avenue’
“I’ve targeted stripers since the late ’80s and there has never been another year like 1998.”
Craig Nordberg
via Facebook
‘Striped bass fishers in New Jersey
eyeing new regulations with caution’
“We all fall on hard times.”
Bill Spencer
via Facebook
‘Atlantic County prosecutor defaulted
on $25K loan, Delaware bank says’
“Why doesn’t the county just purchase a liquor license from Middle Township at fair market value at auction like everyone else?”
Paul Johnston
via PressofAC.com
‘Our view: Middle theater, Stockton A.C. liquor permits good for public and legal’
“I think Van Drew handed him the win with the vote he took not to impeach. He disappointed a lot of Democrats.”
Mark Mungiole
via Facebook
‘State Senator-elect Testa takes on pollsters, Democratic policies’
“Just cause you’re old don’t make you wise. Idiots come in all ages.”
Dave Bauer Jr.
via Facebook
‘Del. senior charged with heroin possession after 4-car crash on pike’
