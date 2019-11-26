“I never heard them claim it was vegan. Toss the suit.”
David Mandel
via Facebook
‘Vegan sues Burger King, claiming beef fat contaminates meatless Whopper’
“Not the school’s business. They are not the child’s parent.”
Betty Jane Guerra Stackhouse
via Facebook
‘EHT school board debuts amended transgender student policy’
“We got BB guns and penknives and they never made any lists.”
Mark Mungiole
via Facebook
‘Watchdog says Nerf gun, Power Rangers claw among worst toys for holidays’
“I don’t care for the restructuring ... split too many natural rivalries.”
Joe Messore
via Facebook
‘Egg Harbor Township and Mainland Thanksgiving football game will be last’
“I am very glad it is being decided by a vote and not one politician’s platform. Don’t think it will happen in New Jersey.”
Cynthia Ossiboff
via Facebook
‘Recreational marijuana
referendum bill introduced’
“Bravo to these heroic young men for rescuing these imperiled swimmers.”
Angele Statuti Pettinato
via PressofAC.com
‘How four teen surfers rescued
drowning swimmers from a rip current’
“Bill was the person you wanted your son to play for because he taught not only football but he helped you to understand life.”
Ed Keller
via PressofAC.com
‘Obituary: William R. Walsh III’
“I think it’s an amazing thing that the Eagles did this for these kids.”
Whitney Brennan
via Facebook
‘Weinberg: Pleasantville-Camden game should resume in Pleasantville’
“Angels among us ... there are some really, really good people in this world.”
Karen Hensel Yacovelli
via Facebook
‘Off-duty detective, nurse among those who ran toward football-shooting chaos’
