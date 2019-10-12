“Ocean City’s park is now the destination park in the region as Brigantine’s park became dated and old.”
Craig Nordberg
via Facebook
‘Skate parks a hit in some — but not all — South Jersey towns’
“A lot of bikers I know don’t bother to go anymore. There are far fewer vendors and activities.”
Eddie Hicks
via PressofAC.com
‘As more outlaw bikers show up, Wildwood may cancel Roar to Shore’
“So again law-abiding citizens are being punished because of a few people who can’t follow the rules.”
Mark Johns
via Facebook
‘Galloway mom petitions to continue Halloween parade in schools’
“Who was he to try and ruin tradition by not being a corrupt mayor of Atlantic City?”
Jae Diamond
via Facebook
‘Frank Gilliam’s guilty plea leaves unanswered questions in Atlantic City’
“I call it Beneath Meat.”
Michael Roque
via Facebook
‘Impossible vs. Beyond: Cook-at-home versions of vegan burgers tested’
“Shameful crook stealing from kids.”
Jetti Kuzma
via Facebook
‘A look back at Frank Gilliam’s
political career’
“All I hear is a bunch of allegations. Let this man live and celebrate with his family.”
Shakira Nicole
via Facebook
‘Marty Small greets
his hometown as mayor’
“Eagles win; Cowboys lose. Giants and Washington lose. Great Sunday for Philadelphia.”
Brian Vigue
via PressofAC.com
‘Jets-Eagles 2-minute drill’
“Just unfortunate that we only have them for a short time.”
Jeannie Petrarca
via Facebook
‘In praise of the Jersey tomato’
