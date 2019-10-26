“Sounds like they’re getting the excuses ready to cover up the voter fraud.”
Eddy Nelson Jr.
via Facebook
‘Perfect storm of mail-in ballot glitches hits Atlantic County’
“This is precisely why the Facebook group ‘Leaving New Jersey’ exists.”
Robert King
via PressofAC.com
‘Our view: Gov. Murphy belittles and dismisses people concerned about taxes’
“Biased polls. It all depends on the way questions are worded, and how they preface them.”
Paul Vitt
via Facebook
‘Poll finds statewide concern with climate change, differences along party lines’
“Congrats to Mainland! Barnegat H.S. won the state champs for Class 1A.”
M. Campbell D’Arienzo
“The hardworking, talented students of Oakcrest High School won a state division also. And congrats to Mainland!”
Sharon Berson
via Facebook
‘Photo gallery: Mainland marching band wins state championship’
“If he really abused the woman he promised to love and cherish, imagine what he might do to citizens he swore to protect and serve.”
Heem Gallagher
via Facebook
‘Suspended Atlantic City police officer charged with assault’
“Shouldn’t we be at the Jetsons four-hour work week by now?”
Michael Shoblock
via Facebook
‘Study: Millennials work more hours
than prior generations, sleep more too.’
“It’s a waste of money that should go to the lower grades.”
John Komorowski
via PressofAC.com
‘Stockton funds still held as governor releases additional frozen aid’
“Ronald and Clint are in here doing karaoke!”
Sylvia Smith
via Facebook
‘SEEN at WitchCraft at Lake Lenape ’
“My kids went on that ride a few days ago!”
Kristina Bowles
via Facebook
‘Guest hurt on ride at Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Township’
