“It’s important to highlight indie-radio in a time when even non-com stations like WXPN have lost much of their genuine underground ethos.”
Alexander Crispin
via PressofAC.com
‘Stockton University’s WLFR celebrates
35 years as a community radio station’
“I have a passport. If I fly, I will use that until my renewal is due for my license.”
Ruth Ann Coleman
via Facebook
‘Some NJ residents will need REAL ID
to fly domestically after Oct. 2020’
“The surprise would be if there is not a problem with the election process.”
Sean Gleason
via PressofAC.com
‘Perfect storm of mail-in ballot glitches hits Atlantic County’
“Cosmic Crisp, sounds like a new Grateful Dead song.”
Karen Coons DeWalt
via Facebook
‘Move over, Honeycrisp: New apple hitting grocery stores soon’
“People seem to forget our Super Bowl victory year started out with a crappy beginning.”
Sampson Harrison
via Facebook
‘Doug Pederson still confident
Eagles’ season can be saved’
“It’s about time that the owners of this property take some action to develop this eyesore.”
Carl S. Moragne
via Facebook
‘Hamilton Township and A.C. Race Course owner agree to plan redevelopment’
“Please get more than one airline.”
Nikki Collette
via Facebook
‘Port Authority of N.Y.-N.J. consultant
to study possible A.C. airport takeover’
“Things haven’t been the same since turn 4.”
Paul Thomas Garraty
via Facebook
‘‘This doesn’t feel like work’:
Dale Earnhardt Jr. loving his NBC career’
“Glad the family got justice for the death of their beloved son.”
Valeria J. Marcus
via Facebook
‘Atlantic County prosecutor identifies suspects in decades-old cold cases’
