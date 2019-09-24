“N.J. should look at sales tax revenue coming from the Wildwoods in June-August annually. Pledge some back to Boardwalk repairs.”

Aline Dix

via Facebook

‘New funding source may be coming

for New Jersey boardwalks’

“This cracks me up. Everyone’s criticizing the color, with no clue it has been that way since 1884-1885.”

Bethany Johnson Stalford

via Facebook

‘White House upgrade: The first lady

has done a lot with the place’

“Dude needs to try harder. Competition is healthy.”

Jean Jeanie

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City “not a 9-casino market,” Golden Nugget owner says’

“As far as there being no ‘preconditions,’ that was before the recent attack on the Saudi oil facilities. And calling off the military strike on Iran was the right decision.”

Ettore “Ed” Cattaneo

via PressofAC.com

‘Column: Trump cornered by attacks

on Saudi oil, says Timothy L. O’Brien’

“It’s a state highway. I don’t think Atlantic City gets to decide to raise it and keep the difference.”

Mary Rudloff

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City revisits idea of raising

toll on expressway to gin up revenue’

“Does Medicare cover my Eagles Anxiety Syndrome?”

Peter Haberstroh

via Facebook

‘Ranking the Philadelphia Eagles’

6 areas of greatest concern’

“We have got to get rid of the people running city hall. We have high crime, high corruption, high property taxes and high unemployment.”

Amelia Provenzano DiCioccio

via Facebook

‘Tax increase causing A.C. property owners to think twice about staying’

“This just in: Criminals do not obey gun laws.”

Robert L. King

via PressofAC.com

‘Letter: Ban assault weapons’

“Companies have no control over it, it’s a free market traded commodity.”

Sean Thomas

via Facebook

‘Gasoline pump prices in U.S. set to jump after Saudi attack’

