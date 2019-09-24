“N.J. should look at sales tax revenue coming from the Wildwoods in June-August annually. Pledge some back to Boardwalk repairs.”
Aline Dix
via Facebook
‘New funding source may be coming
for New Jersey boardwalks’
“This cracks me up. Everyone’s criticizing the color, with no clue it has been that way since 1884-1885.”
Bethany Johnson Stalford
via Facebook
‘White House upgrade: The first lady
has done a lot with the place’
“Dude needs to try harder. Competition is healthy.”
Jean Jeanie
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City “not a 9-casino market,” Golden Nugget owner says’
“As far as there being no ‘preconditions,’ that was before the recent attack on the Saudi oil facilities. And calling off the military strike on Iran was the right decision.”
Ettore “Ed” Cattaneo
via PressofAC.com
‘Column: Trump cornered by attacks
on Saudi oil, says Timothy L. O’Brien’
“It’s a state highway. I don’t think Atlantic City gets to decide to raise it and keep the difference.”
Mary Rudloff
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City revisits idea of raising
toll on expressway to gin up revenue’
“Does Medicare cover my Eagles Anxiety Syndrome?”
Peter Haberstroh
via Facebook
‘Ranking the Philadelphia Eagles’
6 areas of greatest concern’
“We have got to get rid of the people running city hall. We have high crime, high corruption, high property taxes and high unemployment.”
Amelia Provenzano DiCioccio
via Facebook
‘Tax increase causing A.C. property owners to think twice about staying’
“This just in: Criminals do not obey gun laws.”
Robert L. King
via PressofAC.com
‘Letter: Ban assault weapons’
“Companies have no control over it, it’s a free market traded commodity.”
Sean Thomas
via Facebook
‘Gasoline pump prices in U.S. set to jump after Saudi attack’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.