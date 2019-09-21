“Do not understand how a Camden County resident is the deputy chief of the Atlantic County Board of Elections.”
Joann Scardino Dixon
via Facebook
‘Atlantic County elections official
indicted on theft, misconduct charges’
“It would be smarter for Atlantic City to not charge a toll on the expressway, because driving in via the Black Horse Pike is disgusting.”
Stephen Davidson
via PressofAC.com
‘Atlantic City revisits idea of raising toll
on expressway to gin up revenue’
“They put new over rotted wood, you can see it in the pictures. Even the deck had rot.”
William B. Simkins
via Facebook
‘After deck collapse, Wildwood investigates, fire department recovers’
“Border enforcement and a whole bunch more common sense will help keep this country the one that so many desire.”
Ed Gilbert
via PressofAC.com
‘Letter: Migrant limits normal’
“I heard that happened also in Pleasantville and Absecon along Route 9 to several businesses in the area.”
Lucy Fernandez
via Facebook
‘Middle police looking for man
in relation to burglaries’
“Give them a job cleaning or something and let them earn a living.”
Gabriel Mojica
via Facebook
‘Soup kitchens in Atlantic City
adjust to life without Sister Jean’s’
“It’s been a horrendous year. Can’t pick veggies from my garden without being attacked by mosquitoes.”
Maria Montone Polillo
via Facebook
‘Mosquito sprays scheduled
for Brigantine, Northfield’
“Stop wasting time in L.A. and come back to N.J. to play for the Phillies.”
Darryl Wagner
via Facebook
‘Mike Trout’s MVP-caliber season over; he’ll have foot surgery’
“The Democratic Party is as organized as a jail break.”
Jerry Leonardo
via Facebook
‘GOP goes all in on Trump while Democrats clash over ideology and tactics’
