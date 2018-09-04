“It doesn’t appear this causeway has seen many of the dollars generated by the toll.”

Bill Prante

via Facebook

‘Repairs to close Margate bridge overnight for 2 weeks in September’

“Even some traditional, masculine parents care about their kids’ brains.”

Jason Max Field

via PressofAC.com

‘Football participation declines for

the second consecutive year nationally’

“My recommendation, keep the church and get rid of the pastor.”

Ted Kingston

via Facebook

‘Rift between Sea Isle pastor, parishioners over fate of St. Joseph church’

“Too bad they can’t use this venue for outdoor concerts, such a waste of space.”

Arturo Hudnall

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City baseball unlikely in 2019’

“Tanya, I found a college for us old people to go to!”

Nancy Brotherton McNew

via Facebook

‘Sneak peek inside the new Stockton Atlantic City campus’

“I’m old enough to remember that before it was called the Shore Mall, it was ‘Searstown.’”

Steve Cupani

via PressofAC.com

‘Sears at Hamilton Mall to close’

“The Coast Guard are amazing and keep our waters safe and boaters safe.”

Robert Aiken

via Facebook

‘Coast Guard medevacs man

230 miles off of Cape May’

“We ‘secured our children’s future’ by leaving New Jersey 11 years ago.”

Missy Sumski DiMauro

via Facebook

‘Citing debts, Murphy halves

school bond proposal to $500M’

“I think there are other ways we can come up with to attempt at eliminating plastic bag hazards.”

Ari Fraggia

via Facebook

‘Galloway votes down plastic-bag ban’

Tags