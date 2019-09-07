“It’s a scientific study. Many biological changes tend to cause teens to fall asleep later. Research it. I think this is great.”
Nora L. DeBaun Smith
via Facebook
‘Five NJ high schools to pilot
later start times’
“Folks living in rural West Virginia tell me, ‘We get most of our meat from our garden.’”
Bill Tracy
via Facebook
‘Deer can take big bite out
of farm stand season’
“The current situation will not last as casinos continue to downgrade their playable machines and cut back on comps and perks.”
Tony Assunto
via PressofAC.com
‘Atlantic City casino profits drop
in second quarter of 2019’
“Last time I checked, Amazon didn’t support your kids’ local sports teams, charity organizations or volunteer fire departments.”
Gregg DeGrazia Sr.
via Facebook
‘Somers Point’s Kmart
to close by mid-December’
“Is there evidence he had intent to do harm with these parts? If not, I’d say this is a massive overstep.”
Matthew Diullio-Jusino Swim
via Facebook
‘EHT man arrested after ordering
“assault firearm” parts’
“The leaves are already changing so heads up people!”
Donene DiPietro Bird
via Facebook
‘Farmers’ Almanac calls
for “Polar coaster” winter’
“Great pictures!”
Rodger Mullen
via Facebook
‘Look back at The Beatles in Atlantic City’
“It’s going to be a long season for Eagles fans. I still say Foles should be No. 1 and Wentz the backup.”
Dennis Friedrich
via PressofAC.com
‘Carson Wentz sits out Eagles’ preseason loss to Baltimore shortened by weather’
“I’m so glad that my name is not on that list.”
Virginia Dominic
via Facebook
‘Here are the hurricane names, forecast, for 2019’
