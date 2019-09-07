“It’s a scientific study. Many biological changes tend to cause teens to fall asleep later. Research it. I think this is great.”

Nora L. DeBaun Smith

via Facebook

‘Five NJ high schools to pilot

later start times’

“Folks living in rural West Virginia tell me, ‘We get most of our meat from our garden.’”

Bill Tracy

via Facebook

‘Deer can take big bite out

of farm stand season’

“The current situation will not last as casinos continue to downgrade their playable machines and cut back on comps and perks.”

Tony Assunto

via PressofAC.com

‘Atlantic City casino profits drop

in second quarter of 2019’

“Last time I checked, Amazon didn’t support your kids’ local sports teams, charity organizations or volunteer fire departments.”

Gregg DeGrazia Sr.

via Facebook

‘Somers Point’s Kmart

to close by mid-December’

“Is there evidence he had intent to do harm with these parts? If not, I’d say this is a massive overstep.”

Matthew Diullio-Jusino Swim

via Facebook

‘EHT man arrested after ordering

“assault firearm” parts’

“The leaves are already changing so heads up people!”

Donene DiPietro Bird

via Facebook

‘Farmers’ Almanac calls

for “Polar coaster” winter’

“Great pictures!”

Rodger Mullen

via Facebook

‘Look back at The Beatles in Atlantic City’

“It’s going to be a long season for Eagles fans. I still say Foles should be No. 1 and Wentz the backup.”

Dennis Friedrich

via PressofAC.com

‘Carson Wentz sits out Eagles’ preseason loss to Baltimore shortened by weather’

“I’m so glad that my name is not on that list.”

Virginia Dominic

via Facebook

‘Here are the hurricane names, forecast, for 2019’

