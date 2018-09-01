“First the NJ Transit Atlantic City Line is shut down temporarily and now this.”

Maryjane Miller Scheibal

via Facebook

‘Murphy conditionally vetoes incentives for Atlantic City, Cape May airports’

“I love Drake’s coffee cakes. Is he the owner?”

Steve Mezzano

via Facebook

‘Drake to perform at Hard Rock nightclub’

“Do any commissioners have any background in firefighting or forestry, or are they political hacks, as I suspect?”

Jack Komorowski

via PressofAC.com

‘Broken Pinelands Commission

can’t see public safety for the trees’

“We were slammin’ at the Trop Saturday night. Not a table or slot machine open. It’s been that way even with the two casinos opening.”

Phil Babilino

via Facebook

‘Competition, expansion may spell trouble for Atlantic City casinos’

“I hope people will listen sooner rather than when it’s too late.”

Eileen Crossman

via PressofAC.com

‘Letter: Shift to vegetarian diet

to fight global warming’

“To bring in a woman who is the poster child of the me-too movement, knowing she was going to upend the proceedings ... had to be the stupidest decision anyone has ever made.”

Wayne Schaffel

via Facebook

‘Miss America board member resigns, says organization is deeply divided’

“Pull the plug on this hot mess.”

Antoinette Silvestro

via Facebook

‘Miss America Organization announces several changes to board of trustees’

“A lot of roads are dipping in New Jersey too.”

Jay Vetter

via Facebook

‘Gas prices dip again

as summer driving season end nears’

“It only took them to 2018 to think of this.”

Scott Quenzel

via Facebook

‘NJ school buses now required

to have lap and shoulder seat belts’

