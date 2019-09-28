“I fought to keep the farmers market after taking it over from the CRDA. ... City refused to issue the same permit from the same application used the last five years.”

Mark Bolner

via PressofAC.com

‘Letter: No A.C. produce store

indicator of city woes’

“If you’re addressing your local school board, you’re barking up the wrong tree. The 2 mile radius is a state law and has been forever.”

Angel Broomhall

via Facebook

‘Parents distraught as courtesy busing becomes casualty of budget cuts’

“Thank goodness. Much better than new oil rigs!”

Jenn Williams

via Facebook

‘Ørsted to deploy record size turbines

in Atlantic City offshore wind farm’

“And then she grew up to incarcerate more black men for marijuana than any other attorney general.”

Bryant Amper

via Facebook

‘Kamala Harris grew up in mostly white world, then went to black university’

“The best part was when the high school students spoke. I’m always excited to see our youth inspired and participating in civil duties.”

Jimmy Whitehead

via PressofAC.com

‘DCA hosts town hall in Atlantic City’

“I pray that her dad did take her because if he did, we know she is alive and OK.”

Erica Hartwell

via Facebook

‘Residents hold vigil

for missing 5-year-old Bridgeton girl’

“Firefighters’ quick and efficient response saved the very close surrounding houses.”

Diane Faherty

via Facebook

‘Sunday morning fire

displaces Atlantic City family’

“Hopefully a necropsy has been done, along with toxicology.”

Eileen Crossman

via Facebook

‘Police investigating sudden death

of a dog in Egg Harbor Township’

“It just amazes me that people believe that they will not get caught. Greed, pure and simple.”

Jeannie Petrarca

via Facebook

‘Who’s been charged in prescription fraud case?’

