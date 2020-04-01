EHT guns vote improper
I was surprised by Egg Harbor Township Committee in early February passing a “gun sanctuary resolution,” even though members claimed those words were omitted so “people would not be confused.” The normally transparent committee listed the resolution as new business on the agenda and approved it that night in front of a group who spoke in favor of it. Statistics show nearly 64% of Americans favor gun control in response to this country’s mass shootings. This resolution bends to the minority will of an organized movement, many of whom I think are convinced that government is coming for their guns.
I support the Second Amendment and respect the right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms. At the same time, I support reasonable and rational legislation aimed at preventing gun violence. The committee said it had carefully researched the issue yet chose language that reflects “desires to express opposition to any law that restricts the rights under the Second Amendment of the citizens of Egg Harbor Township, such as Assembly Bill 6003 proposed before the New Jersey Assembly.” Assembly Bill 6003 died in committee in November, and sponsor Patricia Jones, D-5th, retired last month.
It is also surprising that the resolution allows the committee “the power of appropriation of public funds” in opposition to legislation to resist efforts to restrict such rights.” Particularly, when a majority of citizens do not oppose attempts to reduce gun violence, I would say to those on committee who are not already NRA members, join and let the NRA do your bidding, and don’t commit public funds to support its agenda.
Finally, the committee stated that the resolution is nonbinding. If this is so, then what is not so surprising is the explainable reason the resolution was adopted at all and so quickly. Party and politics won out over public sentiment in an election year.
Chet Wiech
Egg Harbor Township
Never lend money
I had a working relationship with someone for at least 10 years. I would occasionally do real estate work for this person. They lived nearby, and we saw each other almost daily.
They were in the process of building a house, very close to completion, but needed some capital to finish the project. They approached me to help reach that goal by co-signing a line of credit. It would be repaid as soon as the house was sold.
After weighing the idea and strong-arming my wife, we signed to help them. After all, we want to help one another right?? Ten years later, late payments one after another and fees beyond belief, they stopped paying.
I retained a lawyer and they immediately filed for bankruptcy. They got the money, drive a new Mercedes, and I have inherited a $73,000 note to pay. My future is done. Retirement is not an option. Credit is in the toilet. Life will never be the same. I am a different person, bitter and depressed. No matter who it is, never lend money.
John Andrews
Linwood
Harrison for Congress
Regarding the recent story, “Will primary battle weaken Democrats against Van Drew?”:
Amy Kennedy’s campaign manager said, “We get that Brigid (Harrison) is angry her plan to rig the Atlantic County convention failed.” Really? What plan was that? Exactly what did she do to rig the convention? Did the felonious Callaways from Atlantic City help Harrison? Did she pay the Callaways to help her?
No, that is not the cash — I mean case. It seems once again the thuggery of Atlantic City is up and running and gee I thought it would be fair and respectful. When Rep. Jeff Van Drew did his turncoat routine, Harrison identified an opportunity to kick him out of this important seat. She immediately worked (not bought) to make connections, endorsements and get support for her candidacy. Did she use the famous Harrison name? No. Did she ever garner a big salary from her husband’s organization in the name of mental health? No.
Harrison was and remains the most qualified candidate. The most educated candidate. The most realistically capable person to beat President Trump supporter Van Drew. Harrison didn’t rig anything. She didn’t have to.
Susan Slaughter
Somers Point
