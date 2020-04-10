Dem nomination process needs to be fair and open
I am a South Jersey Democrat who is concerned about the openness of the Democratic congressional nomination process. The arbitrary and undemocratic method in some counties of determining the candidate who gets the party line column on primary election ballots has long been a self-defeating exercise that divides Democrats in the general November election.
It is especially troublesome now. We have seen the traditional county chair appointment process result in the disastrous nomination of turncoat Rep. Jeff Van Drew. The recent results of the Atlantic County convention are instructive. The presumptive favorite, already anointed by many party officials, was roundly defeated once the process was put to a vote.
The coronavirus has understandably caused the cancellation of county conventions. While this is of course prudent, it also presents an opportunity for county organizations to hold online voting. There are software programs available to do this quickly and accurately. It will result in greater participation and transparency.
The days of backroom deals have passed. South Jersey Democrats demand the openness and fairness they deserve. As we are learning in this difficult time, sunlight is a great disinfectant. Exposure to the light of day will ensure a fairness which benefits everyone. Let county committee members vote!
Bob Stern
Beach Haven
Excess brush enforcement
I am a 73 year old with COPD. Gov. Phil Murphy has asked that we stay at home when possible and go out only when necessary. Needless to say these are stressful times.
We received a letter from the City of Millville informing us that if we don’t remove a very small pile of loose brush from our property, we may be subject to a fine and other penalties at the discretion of the judge, according to local ordinance. The letter, including a picture of the pile, stated that brush pickup has been completed in our area and now it has to be removed to the compost facility at the old dump or we would have to appear before the judge to explain why the corrections were not completed by the required date.
We returned to Millville in 1996 and have been putting out loose brush and loose leaves ever since without any contact or direction from our city. We have never been delinquent on our taxes nor have we been informed of the ordinance or any other requirement.
We take pride in our property and would not have had a problem with removing the pile ourselves if someone could have had the courtesy of just calling instead. There is no reason I can think of for using such heavy handed tactics except that this is a Democrat-run city. Go President Trump.
Paul Royal Jr.
Millville
Prepare for the worst
This corona virus began in China in early December or November. China was slow to act but then it clamped down, tested and built temporary hospitals. Presumably the U.S. intelligence services were monitoring the China spread since the beginning. But the U.S. public did not become sensitive until early February. Now based on the CDC data of infected cases (with no certainty it is correct without full testing), worst case estimates are possible of millions of cases by sometime soon.
If that were valid, we would need to act now. We do not need money sent to the public; we need action. Get more test kits. Buy them from China if necessary. Get more protective means. Many in China are wearing masks. Enlist American industry to retool and produce quickly the equipment that will be needed in the hospitals. Get the Army Corps of Engineers to set up temporary equipped hospitals based on the models of future spread. And stop the press conferences by officials handling the coronavirus and speaking favorably about each other.
Jim Quintiere
Margate
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.