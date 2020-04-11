Mail ballot security issue
The referendum to change the form of government in Atlantic City was moved to May and will be conducted by a vote-by-mail process. What was not clear was will voters need to request a ballot or will every registered voter be mailed a ballot.
If all registered voters are mailed a ballot there may be a significant problem. My past experience using voter registration lists to go door-to-door campaigning is there are a significant number of voters no longer residing at the address listed on the voter registration list.
Maybe these lists are being purged on a more frequent basis, but if not, what will happen to these ballots mailed to people no longer residing in Atlantic City?
Is anyone concerned that having these ballots out in the community will lead to corruption?
Tim Kreischer
Ventnor
Health, family, friends are all anyone needs
My wife and I have lived in Atlantic City for six years and we walk our dog every day, as we live in Gardner’s Basin. The Boardwalk in the South Inlet in the city was completely void of people at 8 a.m. on the first day of the statewide lockdown.
This was a terrific scene of which I never thought we would see but it’s what we all need to do to stop this virus from spreading from one to another.
We can beat this awful virus if we all stay diligent each and every day until this passes.
As my who mother lived until 97 years old would always say, “If you have your family, good friends and health, that’s all you need in life.” My mom was one smart lady.
Joe Karslo
Atlantic City
No war on coronavirus
President Donald Trump recently faced the national media and said he was a war-time president.
Just like Washington, Jackson, Lincoln, Roosevelt, Truman, Johnson, Bush and Obama.
That’s ridiculous.
Adrian Wecer
Vineland
