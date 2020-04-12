Don’t stifle innovation
Our country faces an unprecedented crisis, and it seems its effects are concentrated in New Jersey. I am doing my best to remain calm, but in being realistic, I must acknowledge with no cures or treatment options presently available, my odds are not good.
As a cancer survivor and someone who went through open heart surgery a few months ago, I’m at a higher risk for COVID-19 complications. And as a small business owner, it was impossible to foresee how my wife and I would make it to the other side of these diagnoses unscathed — physically, mentally and financially. But thankfully, with the help of my family, I’ve been able to overcome it all.
I share my story to bring light to the fact that the years of research our scientists are doing aren’t just to produce theories or conclusions to hypotheses; they result in real cures that save lives like my own. And now more than ever, taking medications from idea to patients as quickly and effectively as possible is imperative to the health and stability of our entire nation.
However, price controls stand to interfere with the research process, impeding scientists’ ability to deliver cures and treatments that will save lives. There must be another answer to the high price of health care that doesn’t detriment critical research. I hope to see Washington come together to bolster our nation’s innovators as they pursue advanced tests, treatments and cures for COVID-19.
John Atwood
Stone Harbor
All sacrifice for the good
During the coronavirus outbreak, there has been a lot of conversation about people’s rights — the right to live their life however they want, the right to get together with groups of friends, the right of a taxpayer to stay in their second home for several weeks while their business or their children’s school is closed.
When I was in high school, civics was a required course. One day we were discussing the U.S. Constitution and the rights that document granted to all Americans. I still remember my teacher saying that his right to swing his arm stopped at my nose. While the Constitution guarantees us individual rights, it does not guarantee us the right to tread on someone else’s.
Recognizing the threat of coronavirus to everyone due to its high contagion factor, President Trump, the CDC and the governors and health officials of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania have asked their residents to stay home. Some people from areas that have coronavirus spreading have decided, in spite of this, to exercise their right to travel to other places, unconcerned that they might bring the virus with them and expose other, sometimes more vulnerable, people to it and aid in its spread. Some say they have the right under the Constitution. They don’t. Individual rights must sometimes be limited in the cause of the common good. They can’t swing their arm when the target is my nose.
Everyone needs to cooperate to stop the spread of the coronavirus, even if that means not taking an unscheduled vacation to the shore or traveling from a virus hot spot just because you can. Everyone needs to consider the welfare of others and make the same sacrifices that most of us already are making because we are responsible citizens.
Pary Tell
Cape May
