Don’t let price controls stall drugs, treatments
My husband received an ambiguous cancer diagnosis 10 years ago. I say ambiguous because at the time, his cancer was so advanced, the doctor feared sharing the extent of it in thinking that the knowledge would hinder his ability to fight and recover from it.
Through many rounds of chemo and radiation, he was able to overcome his diagnosis and is currently in remission. But gosh, it was the challenge of our lives; I can’t even begin to explain what it feels like to watch the person you love most in the world lose their ability to do normal things like eat and bathe. We stood strong together and saw his cancer through to the other side.
Health care shouldn’t come at such a high cost, but our government cannot place price controls on medicines and treatments in order to fight this inflation. Price controls may limit innovators’ ability to deliver new treatments and cures, like those that ultimately saved my husband’s life.
Price controls shouldn’t be an option at a time when the American public is counting on scientists and researchers to solve the unprecedented health care crisis that’s at our doorstep. Anything that might stand in their way is the wrong solution to high prescription drug costs.
A cure and a treatment for this is on the horizon; but only if our lawmakers pass policies that allow our nation’s innovators to deliver.
Merry Atwood
Stone Harbor
Moving to S.J. challenging
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “2nd-home owners need broader, firmer guidance on COVID-19”:
I applaud the editorial. There should indeed be a clear set of criteria regarding when second-home owners would be denied access to their properties. The decision-making process, including who actually makes and announces the determination, should be clearly defined. Documentation of the denial of access regulation should be provided to all current second-home owners as well those desiring to purchase a home.
I do wonder why no concerns were raised about hotel guests. They would be much more likely to spread the virus to others including housekeeping and other guests than homeowners who stay in their houses.
Strict criteria would hopefully stem some of the online belligerence directed toward second-home owners. My wife was totally taken off guard by a deluge of hateful “Stay away, go home!” social media posts when she asked an innocent question as we drove to Cape May for a long-planned visit to work on our soon-to-be permanent residence.
We got the work done, purchased only a few perishable food items that were in plentiful supply and went back at our current primary home. I am pleased to say the locals we encountered at a proper social distance were extremely welcoming.
Hopefully the negative attitude displayed by some locals against second-home owners will not dissuade vacationers from visiting the area and patronizing local businesses once the current crisis has passed.
Mark Shumeyko
Vestal, N.Y.
