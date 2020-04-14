Politics delayed relief bill
Sen. Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be impeached from their offices. I can not believe that they are so selfish and arrogant that they delayed the relief bill with their political games.
They want the government to pay full wages to everybody laid off. That is crazy. I was laid off and would be all right with my regular unemployment insurance payment.
All they are trying to do is run the bill up as high as they can so they can come back later and blame it on President Trump. But I bet they turn around and increase taxes on people.
Gary Shoff
Egg Harbor Township
Martial law, back to gold
As a nation we are in unprecedented times, the economy is on a downward spiral and as this gets worse I believe President Trump should invoke the Stafford law to establish control of U.S. cities and countryside and after some time the U.S.A. should institute martial law.
This would shut the economy down, close the borders and then we can revive (restart) the economy with a gold-backed currency. This could be used to erase the multi-trillion dollar debt and as a country we could start over with less inflation, less interest payments and less debt.
Giancarlo Ioannucci
Galloway Township
Students must distance too
As I was driving through my neighborhood in Galloway Township yesterday, I noticed several large groups of students having parties at their rental units. It appears that some young people are still not getting the message about the COVID-19 pandemic, and how important it is to prevent the spread of this highly contagious virus.
I realize that it is spring break, but such gatherings are thoughtless and irresponsible. While younger people may be at lower risk of mortality from this novel coronavirus, they could be putting others in danger. There are many residents in New Jersey who are older or have serious health issues, and keeping them safe should concern us all.
I hope that the media will continue to encourage social distancing and consideration of others during this difficult time. In doing so, perhaps we can help everyone understand the concept of the common good.
Chris Tobin
Galloway Township
