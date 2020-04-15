Mom’s death heartbreaking
Regarding the recent story, “Cape May woman remembered for kindness, fiery spirit, meatballs”:
The only visitor allowed into my mom’s New Jersey nursing home was the coronavirus.
For well over three weeks since her home had been shut down to all visitors, leaving only essential people with access, I kept reassuring my 73-year-old mother that she was in the safest place she could be. Little did we realize that those essential people who were the only ones with access, i.e. the staff, apparently were not appropriately protected, and so the patients weren’t either. In locking down the nursing home, they left within its walls an incubator for COVID-19.
Sadly, my beautiful mom passed away last week in her nursing home surrounded by no one.
As a daughter, I am heartbroken. As a clinical ethicist and the non-executive director of the Health and Social Care Board Northern Ireland, I am deeply troubled by so many things. Doctors, patients and families are facing difficulties when making unthinkable decisions with alleged shortages of ICU beds and ventilators, the inequitable suffering being experienced by so many including vulnerable, homeless, ethnic minorities among others, the safeguarding and mental health of the many people isolating in their homes and the increasing unease I have felt with those questioning upon someone’s death whether they had an underlying condition — as if that somehow made their death more acceptable. But for the virus, most, including my mom, would still be alive today.
And finally, there is the lack of appropriate personal protective equipment, or PPE, to protect the most precious and finite resource — the frontline staff in communities, nursing homes and hospitals.
Many staff heroically carry on regardless of the lack of PPE, and in doing so they are putting their lives and the lives of others at risk. They leave their own families so they can take care of ours; it is our moral duty to protect them for the good of everyone.
In these extraordinary times, we must treat our health and social care workers with the dignity and respect they deserve and make the protection of them — all of them equally, a priority.
Melissa McCullough
Belfast, Northern Ireland
Supports Kennedy in 2nd
The coronavirus is a very real pandemic not limited to just the U.S. No one is immune to the virus, and at the present time there is no available vaccine to prevent or cure it. We will need to make difficult choices and stand together to defeat it as a nation. I think preparedness was poor and that shortsighted decisions of the past have exacerbated the pain of the present, but there will be a time to assess the decisions and leadership of the present administration.
What we need are government officials that provide the unvarnished truth, and the scientific facts to more fully understand how we will be able to suppress the curve, and save lives. The brave health care providers who stand on the frontlines of this battle deserve our unreserved gratitude. Their heroism is nonpartisan, as should be our admiration and support. Coronavirus knows no political affiliation, and every American is in peril. Every American should stand ready to help and adhere to the regulations put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The people infected, sick and dying are not just statistics. They are our neighbors, friends, co-workers and loved ones. They are our fellow Americans.
As a resident of Congressional District 2, it’s important to me that we have a representative in Congress that will be a true voice for all the people of the district, and put its people’s best interests above all else. Our current representative has chosen to pledge his “undying loyalty” to the president, and seems more concerned with his political career than the people of the district.
Amy Kennedy has laid out a sober, thoughtful and practical strategy. Her website lays out specific resources for worried families. This is called leadership. While others cower from responsibility, she has stood and shown the way. Kennedy is the candidate for the N.J. Congressional District 2 House of Representatives seat that has earned my support and vote.
Helen Duda
Williamstown
