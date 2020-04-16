Help airlines, not cruises
President Trump has said he supports helping the airlines and cruise lines stay in business. Airlines perhaps, because we are reliant on them. But only with restrictions. The airlines have raked in huge profits in the last few years by charging for everything and shrinking seats. American Airlines made a $7.6 billion profit in 2015, and have earned a billion or more each year since.
How did they spend it? Did they waive seat fees, baggage fees? Give us more leg room? No, they spent $15 billion buying back their stock. Instead of salting some away for a rainy day. They started borrowing to buy more planes and are now over $30 billion in debt. All said, some help for their employees makes sense as long as Congress puts restrictions on them.
But the cruise industry? Don’t do it. First, they’re not really U.S. companies. Royal Caribbean is incorporated in Liberia, Carnival in Panama and Norwegian in Bermuda. With very different labor laws most of their employees are from Europe, Philippines and the Caribbean. Second, they pay basically no federal income tax. And last, their employees work very long hours under terrible conditions. And they pollute the oceans and the air. They have been fined repeatedly for dumping waste oil and plastics, and for covering it up.
Cruise ships emit more pollution then all the cars in Europe combined. We need to fly for business or to visit the grand kids, do we really need to take a cruise ship to the Bahamas? Congress, both sides, needs to do the right thing. Speak up people. Tell them to spend that $2 trillion on hard working Americans, health workers, much needed hospital supplies, small businesses, and we will win this fight.
Philip Hetzler
Galloway Township
2nd Amendment forever
Regarding the recent letter, “Reduce the Second Amendment”:
The writer calls for a reduction in the Second Amendment, even claiming it can be repealed. He obviously has little knowledge of the Constitution or why the Bill of Rights was added. He points out that the 18th Amendment was repealed by the 21st. He is obviously unaware the Founding Fathers built protection of the Bill of Rights into the Constitution and the only way any of the first 10 amendments can be altered or repealed is to replace the Constitution itself.
After the Constitution was written, the Founding Fathers realized that they failed to protect the very rights that the revolution was fought for. The First Amendment is also under attack. It wasn’t meant to separate church from state or to make this country non-religious, but to ban the establishment of an official state church. In the British colonies the people were forced to be members of the Anglican Church of England, so there would be no church of the U.S. The Second Amendment was written so the people would be armed and able to form militias to protect themselves not only from foreign powers but from their own government should it become tyrannical. The writer asked what gun ownership has to do with militias, the answer is everything.
The writer shouldn’t be concerned about Second Amendment sanctuaries but about state and city sanctuaries for illegal immigrants. I think any mayor or governor who protects anyone who entered this country illegally and interferes with Immigration and Customs Enforcement enforcing the laws of the land is aiding and abetting a criminal and therefore should be considered a crime in itself.
Anthony L. Perry
Egg Harbor Township
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.