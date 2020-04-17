PC weaponizes language
One would think that “politically correct” is such an innocent term. How can anyone be against something so friendly, something that is supposed to encourage harmony and peace between all people?
Think again. This movement called political correctness has ignited controversy across the land. And although the movement arises from the desire to sweep away the debris of racism, sexism and hatred, it only has intensified it by replacing old prejudices with new ones.
Racism is a fire that the political class can’t put out. Intentionally or not, politicians, the media and academics are all stoking the fire of racism. When all else fails, bring out the race card.
Liberal progressives know that certain words can hurt you when you talk about your rights and liberties. The latest weapon in their arsenal is the word “xenophobia,” defined as the fear and hatred of strangers or foreigners. The liberal American media would have you believe that referring to the coronavirus or the Wuhan virus as originating in China would be xenophobic or racist.
The far left wing of the Democratic Party has done a good job of manipulating the language. You would think that the conservatives would be the ones to fight all this nonsense, yet their voices are quiet. The PC Brigade has them on the run because they are so frightened of being branded as racist.
Art Mooney
Little Egg Harbor
A.C. building responds to issues and officials
Regarding the recent story, “Atlantic City renters want ‘humane’ living conditions, turn to officials for help”:
This law firm in which I’m a partner, Sobel Han & Cannon LLP, represents The Ocean at 101 Boardwalk (“101 Boardwalk”). Let this letter serve as a formal response to the article.
First and foremost, it is 101 Boardwalk’s number one priority to serve its tenants and it always tries to respond in as fast and efficient a manner as possible when any problems are reported.
Next, in addressing said accusations levied against it, 101 Boardwalk has always worked diligently with any and all government agencies in making any needed changes or repairs to the building. 101 Boardwalk works every day to make sure that the building is a clean, friendly and habitable place to live. Any statements to the contrary are patently false and are perpetuating a false narrative of neglect by 101 Boardwalk.
Should there be any further questions or need for any further information, I ask that instead of contacting 101 Boardwalk directly, kindly contact me at the law firm.
Andrew B. Sobel
Englewood Cliffs, Bergen County
No-travel order is for all
To the recent letter writer who said there was no evidence of a rush on medical services at the shore as justification of visiting a second home at this time: There is no rush as yet because we only had one known virus case in Atlantic County at that time. Where did that case originate? Someone from New York was infected.
Locals are staying put in their homes, going out only to get already scarce necessities. Yes, we are a little resentful of people coming in from areas where virus cases are more numerous. We don’t want to see our medical system overwhelmed and would certainly like to see our businesses reopened so the workers can get on with their lives and livelihoods.
Hopefully following the “no travel” order from the governor will allow everyone to enjoy the summer here.
Paul Friedman
Margate
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.