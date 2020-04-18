Boost benefit programs
It’s Medicare for all or coronavirus for all.
Also, if you search online it looks like Joe Biden has been trying to reign in the Medicare and Social Security programs for 40 years.
I’ve seen him speak about this on the Senate floor. Sen. Bernie Sanders wants to increase Social Security and Medicare.
Jennifer Benson
Villas
Hospital CEOs helpful
I’m grateful to the three major hospital CEOs in the region — Lori Herndon, Joanne Carrocino and Ron Johnson — for their recent guest column, “Local hospitals collaborating to ensure public safety,” and their reassuring message and pledge of collaboration to address the shortage of necessary medical equipment.
This article was almost like a breath of fresh air in a media saturated with stories of increasing doom that, while informative, just seem to inject more fear among the populace. Even before this pandemic befell us, positive news stories like this are an oasis in a desert of negativity and rancor.
David Heller
Vineland
For Cunningham in 2nd
Regarding the recent letter, “Backs Bennett for Congress”:
There is a third viable candidate for Congress. Will Cunningham is beholden to no one other than the people of this district. I feel the media leads us to believe we have to choose between the rock and the hard place.
Cunningham is the most qualified candidate to defeat Rep. Jeff Van Drew. He possesses all the desirable qualities in a candidate. He has experience, strength, integrity, honesty and understands the people of this district.
Andrea Smith
Seaville
Good Bloomberg effort
Michael Bloomberg did spend an astonishing amount of money to show Americans that there are thoughtful, coherent people who have the country’s interests at heart. Although his attempt to become the Democratic candidate didn’t take off the way he’d hoped, it was refreshing to see someone who put his money where his mouth is.
Suzanne Marx
Mays Landing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.