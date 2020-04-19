Island Democratic club endorses Kennedy in 2nd
These are extraordinary times requiring new approaches. We face a vicious disease choking the life out of our citizens, and we must do everything we can to fight it. But there is also another disease in South Jersey choking the Democratic Party. That is the machine politics that Gov. Murphy’s task force is ably exposing. The system operates in rotary fashion, promoting candidates that will give it favored treatment in getting contracts, and then passing contract opportunities to the county level in exchange for support of its candidates.
Regarding the selection of the person to run against Rep. Van Drew for the 2nd House District seat, such preferential treatment has resulted in the most dishonest and discriminatory selection process I can recall.
That has included: five of eight party county chairs promptly endorsing candidate Brigid Harrison before the rest of the candidates are even heard; fundraising by a backer of that candidate for both N.J. senators; unprecedented South Jersey endorsements for Harrison by those senators; last minute cancellation of the Ocean County Committee election by the chair as soon as it became clear that another candidate, Amy Kennedy, would win by a large margin. This happened at the county Democratic convention and surprised almost every delegate.
Another surprise: In the only county, Atlantic, that held a fair vote where Kennedy won with 60 percent, the refusal of Sen. Booker to remain on the party ballot column with her, forming his own column with Harrison.
The Democratic Club of Long Beach Island, of which I am president, has always been neutral in primary elections. But this year we felt compelled to repudiate this process and the best way to do that was to endorse the candidate that the system is trying so hard to defeat.
That candidate is Kennedy. She has no patience with such favored treatment, and has no interests but those of the 2nd District’s citizens. Consider voting for her in the primary election, to both enable us to win the seat back in November and to make a statement against the biased and divisive politics described above.
John Kostopoulos,
Long Beach Township
Aid poor with vouchers
I understand that the government is considering giving residents some type of financial assistance during these difficult times, which I believe is quite admirable. Having dealt with low- to moderate-income families for over 50 years as a landlord, I have one simple suggestion for the government to consider. Do not do that in a check form. Please give it to them in the form of some type of vouchers that can be used at grocery stores, drug stores, doctors, utility companies, gas stations, landlords or their mortgage companies.
I know for a fact — and I know no one that has dealt with this population longer than I have — and I hope that I am wrong but I believe a large percentage of the people being helped will wind up using much of that money for cigarettes, alcohol, drugs or other non-essential items. Sure, many will be fine but many families that need it the most, the lower income families, will allow the temptation to abuse this situation.
Richard Gober
Ventnor
