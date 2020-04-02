Credit Pelosi, not Trump
Speaker Nancy Pelosi assumed the role of adult in crafting the emergency legislation to combat the coronavirus crisis.
Meanwhile, a petulant, insensitive and arrogant President Donald Trump came too late to the realization that this truly was a health crisis requiring leadership. He is a crisis facing U.S. democracy.
Stephen Gring
Ocean City
Trump benefits nation
Democrats must be aware of the unfortunate mental lapses of Joe Biden. Many Democrats probably don’t care. They are driven to defeat President Trump by any means, by anyone, and for any reason. I think they’ll vote for Biden and hope for his vice president to take over, no matter who that is.
A Democratic councilwoman in Denver said she was being “sarcastic” retweeting that “if I do get coronavirus, I’m attending every MAGA rally I can.”
I’ve seen other comments suggesting they’re hoping for America’s financial collapse. Sen. Chuck Schumer’s threats against two Supreme Court justices by name on the steps of the Supreme Court were largely excused by the national media. Democrats ignore violent anti-American behavior on campus.
Does not the success of America outweigh the blind hatred and opposition of any party politics? Do full employment, African-American success, Hispanic prosperity and a solid economy not count? We know the country will recover from the virus. Sen. Bernie Sanders or Biden would crush the economy. Trump has succeeded. We don’t have to like him to know that the country has benefited from his policies.
Robert S. Viola
Somers Point
Attend religious services on television
I think all people who are over the age of 60 and who feel sick should stay home from church services. All faiths have television shows that people can watch. There is no sin with not going. I have been watching Sunday Mass on TV. I usually go to church on Sunday. I’m 80 years of age and I don’t feel guilty.
Barbara Rowan
Avalon
