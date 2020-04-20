Shore rental policy uneven
When this pandemic first started, the Cape May County freeholders suggested to out of town people that owned homes here to stay away. So, they put a hand up like a traffic cop and said stop.
The other day as I was walking down the street for some exercise I saw a car with a family of kids from Delaware unloading suitcases and blankets and food stuff. I guess people aren’t listening.
When I got home I called a local real estate agent and pretended that an extended family was looking to rent for a few weeks. They responded that they could call and arrange things over the phone but the office was closed. So I said let me understand, the town is open for rentals and people can come down now. Yes was the response. So, one hand up saying stay away while the other hand is open waiting for the cash. Let’s not be hypocrites here.
George Critch
Ocean City
Unbiased news appealing
It was with utter disbelief, and my morning coffee exiting my mouth organically, that I read the recent headline: “Intel officers back Biden.”
After I cleaned up the table, it dawned on me that this Washington Post piece by Ellen Nakashima was deficient on more than a few levels, but it was illustrative of the problem that has caused local newspapers to experience a severe drop in circulation, influence and ultimately revenue: They exclude almost half of the potential audience, maybe more, by offering only one vision.
It is exactly the same problem facing many cable news outlets, and even some of the big three networks. Management, editors, writers and reporters injecting personal or atmospheric ideologies into their stories, and story placements.
What was the context, impetus or reasoning that went into placing that story at a time when the nation is struggling with a medical emergency? Why no mention that the intel officers noted are all “Never Trumpers” and have been publicly since he was elected? This story should have been loaded with disclaimers.
What’s my point? If newspapers want to turn things around, all they have to do is open up the tent and get back to doing what most newspapers used to do during more robust times — report the news the way it is, not the way you may want it to be.
In this age of almost unending options when it comes to media, print, digital or otherwise, there are some old school ideas that still hold true today. Create fans, not customers, and find a need and fill it.
Dan Klein
Ocean City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.