It seems to me the anger directed at part-time residents and the indignation from these part-timers at this anger is misunderstood by both parties.
No one denies the rights of someone the use of their property. But along with the property are responsibilities to the local community. It is irresponsible to ignore what is universally known … that this virus is spread around the country by movement. Once it takes hold in a community, health resources are critically stressed.
Imagine being a local 20th in line for critical care and being told the 19 people ahead of you came to this area knowing yet ignoring the warnings? Grocery supplies are stressed in a similar way.
Had people not disregarded the advice of professionals and relocated here, perhaps our limited supplies would not be as limited as they have become.
All are welcome here at the shore, just not now at this critical time and in defiance of common sense. Locals see part-timers presence now as proof of their attitudes toward their ownership of a condo or home, that this ownership allows them to make their own rules when they escape to the shore.
Michael Roush
Somers Point
Corporations should put people before profits
The stories of small business owners being compassionate people helping others in the face of lost revenue are heart warming.
Since corporations can be viewed in the same light as people, perhaps they should replace profit with some compassion for their workforces. Maybe keep almost all of their workforces working 20 hour weeks.
I realize such a policy would be extremely difficult to be initiated. But if there is a will there is a way.
Ed Dean
Somers Point
Police secured property
I recently received a call that the alarm at my property in Gordon’s Alley in Atlantic City was sounding. The police were called and inspected the exterior of the building and found that it was secure. This happed twice in about 20 minutes and both times the police responded.
The second time I provided the code to enter the building and they did so, assuring that the office was safe. The problem was a minor malfunction of the alarm which was fixed.
Those two Atlantic City police officers went the extra mile to assure that my property was secured. I appreciate their diligence and support.
Peter P. Karabashian
Ventnor
