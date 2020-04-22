Dinner clubs for drinking
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Private dinner clubs allowing BYOB may help keep O.C. dry”:
I read with interest this opinion by The Press editorial board. I believe that the editors got wrong the premise that these clubs are occasional. They are rather well-established clubs that operate routinely, particularly in the off season to the dismay of those of us who don’t feel the need to bring an adult beverage to dinner.
I don’t want to join what I consider a drinking club and pay the extra tab involved (which at some establishments is quite significant) just so I can have a nice meal. I have found it very difficult to find a restaurant for dinner in Ocean City that does not require me to join to eat, and that it has gotten so rigid that take-out is also precluded when one of these drinking clubs is meeting.
I don’t at all begrudge those who would like to bring beer or wine with them to accompany their meal and I would wholeheartedly vote to have BYOB in Ocean City. And having BYOB does not preclude a dry town like Ocean City from remaining a dry town. Collingswood has one of the best restaurant scenes around. BYOB is permitted yet that has not altered its dry town distinction.
But what I do have issue with is that the non-drinkers are on the outside looking in or traveling across the bridges to go to dinner at restaurants that don’t also host dinner clubs. I believe these drinking clubs are a hypocritical work-around to the voters in 2012 who decided that they didn’t want BYOB.
We need to re-vote and let the residents decide whether BYOB will be the downfall of Ocean City or rather the opportunity to create a better, more robust community with a thriving restaurant scene for all our residents and all our visitors.
Lisa Maiale-Howell
Hammonton
Get bicycles off B’walk
While walking an hour on the Atlantic City Boardwalk near Ventnor, over 30 bicyclists rode by. Half were simply enjoying the fresh air. But some were side-by-side bikers using the full boardwalk width and interfering with pedestrians.
Some were racing bikers wearing full racing suits. These racers peddle fast on the boardwalk. Two were even racing each other and swerving around the pedestrians, without a sound of warning. One woman raced her electric-assisted bike that was fitted with something like motorcycle wheels and tires. All of these racers seem to ignore signs that say pedestrians always have the right of way.
For a safe summer, law enforcement should direct bicycles onto the Atlantic Avenue bike lanes and enforce these New Jersey bike laws: Stop for red lights and pedestrians (same as cars), use headlights and tail lights after dark and hands-free phones only.
Bicycles need to use Atlantic Avenue bike lanes. Why else did we pay taxes to create them?
Art Lampert
Atlantic City
LaRouche reforms needed
When Larry Kudlow, chief economic adviser to President Trump, spoke at a recent coronavirus task force briefing, virtually glossed over was his announcement that besides the $2 trillion stimulus package the Federal Reserve was backstopping through the Treasury $4 trillion in liquidity, credit and such to financial markets. In other words, hiring Blackrock as a purchasing agent, bonds and other devalued assets would now become added to the Fed’s balance sheet.
When the president earlier talked about difficulties securing simple OTC products and medicines because of the shift to overseas manufacture, he exposed that the U.S. is no longer the most advanced manufacturing economy. The Fed needs to be, along with the entire U.S. banking system, put through a type of banking holiday and then put under supervision of a revived Roosevelt style Glass/Steagall banking law, where banks give loans for productive investment and where speculators are quarantined from infecting the economy once and for all.
That would be the first step in rebuilding the economy under Lyndon LaRouche’s “Four Laws to save the U.S., Not an Option.” Modeled on Alexander Hamilton’s national bank and national credit and working with the major powers of Russia, China, India and others, we could once again be a leader for positive change.
Bruce Todd
Waretown
