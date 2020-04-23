Pink eye link evidence thin
Regarding the recent story, “Report: pink eye a possible early warning sign of coronavirus”:
A little clarity would be helpful to prevent needless anxiety and fear amongst readers. As a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, I’ve followed this issue from the beginning. Both studies quoted by the academy were from the China experience. One patient out of 30 was noted to have conjunctivitis. The other study noted “ocular congestion” observed by frontline physicians who are not experts in eye care. There have been no further reports from anywhere else in the world. With almost 550,000 cases of COVID-19, pink eye is likely a very rare occurrence.
Not all eye redness is pink eye or conjunctivitis. There are many other conditions that cause eye redness. The local ophthalmology community stands ready to care for urgent and emergency eye problems during this health-care crisis.
Dr. Stephen H. Uretsky
Linwood
Inmate release shifts risk
Jails release inmates to stop the virus spread. That’s smart thinking. Now we’ve gone from being released for good behavior to being released for the threat of contracting a disease. I’ve worked with inmates before. This proves to me that the inmates are smarter than the ones making this decision.
What makes officials think the inmates will stay home? I have one that lives a couple of doors over from me on the bracelet program and he’s next to never home. I think once an inmate always an inmate and by the time officials learn this they’ll help infect a few hundred more “innocent” people.
Patrick M. Matthews
Galloway Township
Emergency hospital issues
Placing an emergency hospital in the Atlantic City Convention Center raises issues about the safety of local residents and the patients that it is intended to serve.
First and foremost comes the question of who it is intended to house and how these patients will be cared for. How would its patients receive proper care in a large cavernous single room? It seems impractical to have hundreds of beds lined up side by side for the treatment of various illnesses and injuries, presumably some of which may be highly contagious.
This hardly seems like the best atmosphere for recuperation and recovery.
If the intent is to house only local cases, wouldn’t it make more sense to locate them in a place like the former Kessler Hospital that is designed to house medical patients, or is that too small to accommodate the anticipated effect of the virus? Just voicing some questions and concerns.
Michael Reilly
Absecon
Many gather at sea wall
There were close to 100 people gathered in Atlantic City at the sea wall. The severity of COVID-19 unfortunately doesn’t seem to have been realized here. Sadly it will not be realized until one of these individuals or family members gets affected as a result of their disregard of social distancing.
William Howell
Atlantic City
