Power cheaper in Miss.
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “US must help NJ reduce electric grid waste at ratepayers’ expense”:
Thanks for this editorial calling on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to stop the over-billing of electric ratepayers. In Mississippi normally I pay a flat rate 10¢ per kwh to a power provider, although it peaks at 16¢ in the winter. In New Jersey I pay 19¢ year-round. Out of the 19¢, 46% is for distribution. In the summer, N.J. distribution charges almost equal Mississippi charges for everything.
The editorial implores FERC to control PJM Interconnection’s excess capacity purchasing to drive rates lower. Nowhere was there a mention of the N.J. BPU or Gov. Murphy’s plan to pay a subsidy to keep the state’s nuclear plants running.
Entering Tupelo, Miss., the welcome sign omits the obvious “Birthplace of Elvis Presley” and instead it reads “Welcome to Tupelo, the First TVA City.” In 1934 Tupelo signed a historic contract to buy electricity from the new Tennessee Valley Authority dam. Today, Toyota Corp. and Cooper Tires are very pleased with their electric bills. To this day, Mississippians don’t fool with boards, commissions, state and federal agencies to control layers of for-profit corporations driving the price of electricity. They buy the electricity directly from a federally owned corporation, distribute and bill it themselves.
Michael Ryan
Mays Landing
Publicizing virus carriers would help stop its spread
The patient privacy act, otherwise known as HIPPA, was designed in part to protect people from having their medical information made public. In that way employers, insurers and others would not be able to discriminate against an individual based upon their health status. Unfortunately in the era of this pandemic, with a disease that is casually transmitted person to person, the inability to identify those infected people may be responsible for a more rapid spreading of the virus.
Unlike AIDS, for example, which was spread by very specific conduct, COVID-19 is spread by the most casual of conduct. Knowing the identity of someone who tests positive allows those who knew they came in contact with that person to stay quarantined.
There is no way for an infected person to accurately identify everyone who they may have come in contact with. On the other hand, if that person is identified, a far greater number of people will recognize him or her and take the proper precautions.
I would ask that anyone who does take the test and is positive to allow their name to be released. I do not believe there is any stigma attached to such a diagnosis and to the extent there might be, the protection of the general public far outweighs it.
Robert Lang
Linwood
Some are misinformed
Considering how I value fact-based reporting from all forms of media, I was dismayed by a recent letter claiming “too many journalists are on life support.” The writer made the ill-informed statement that “essentially all journalism professors are liberal.” Ridiculous as certainly both the conservative and liberal news media are guilty of reporting biases on occasion but with the advent of several fact-checking sites readers can easily find the truth.
Favorites I use are Snopes, PolitiFact, RealClearPolitics, FactCheck and 538. In his book “On Tyranny,” professor Timothy Snyder warns how directed suppression and subsequent revision of the news by an autocratic government and leader can easily morph into tyranical rule. If people internalize news solely from Facebook, Fox and Breitbart they should reconsider and eventually balance (if they’re unable to completely stop watching) and replace their sources with the mainstream TV news outlets (ABC, CBS, NBC and PBS), the Associated Press, Reuters, New York Times and even BBC.
Separating fact from fiction today is crucial for citizens to remain free and properly informed especially when falsehoods flow freely from elected officials. Lazy, misinformed or sycophantic followers of any public official captured by the allure of alternative facts to bolster their beliefs are a clear and present danger to society and those of us who value truthful reporting.
Frank Tamru
Mays Landing
