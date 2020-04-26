Kindness from a stranger
Recently we went found a bag on our front step. It bore a homemade card with a drawn heart and inside a message from a 10-year-old girl named Maeve saying we are not alone.
There were two full containers of food, enough for several meals for a senior citizen couple in our 80s. We don’t know Maeve but we’re grateful for her lovely and delicious gesture.
Maeve could not have known that the day before was our anniversary. We planned to celebrate with family and friends, but in self-isolation we were not able to do that. We were feeling somewhat blue.
Maeve’s thoughtfulness lifted our spirits and made a gloomy day a happy anniversary after all.
Ellen and Alan Rosenfield
Somers Point
Gov. Cuomo is a leader
If anyone in this country has the ability to be a leader, it is Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York.
He has exhibited leadership, honesty, intelligence, common sense, strength in a crisis, a strong sense of justice, and last but not least compassion and caring for those he governs.
What more as a nation could we ask for in a leader?
Barbara Rehrmann
Ocean View
Focus on safer A.C.
Regarding the recent letter, “A.C. problems need honest, caring leaders”:
I love Atlantic City, don’t get me wrong. The city needs to focus on its residential neighborhoods and make things safe for tourists when they venture off the boardwalk.
I will only walk to the outlets in daylight. A police saturation along Atlantic Avenue would help.
All cities are plagued with homelessness. I don’t have an answer there.
There is hope for Atlantic City. When the coronavirus dilemma settles, tourism will rebound.
Matt Engel
Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
