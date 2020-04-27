Americans can beat virus
Let’s rise to the challenge. COVID-19 came like a thief in the night. This global nightmare isn’t relenting and many scientists and doctors in the medical field are researching and using trials to defeat this enemy. I see it as a test that we as a society must pass.
We are asking this “Me” generation to practice social distancing and to stay in place. Most of us are undisciplined. Many have not been taught to obey rules. This attitude has been evident and hinders the practices needed to win this plague.
Not since 9/11 have Americans felt this kind of devastation and had to deal with it. We see some people still partying. Yes, it is hard to do what is right, but lives are at stake and people are risking their lives to keep us alive.
Look at it this way, you have more time to be imaginative and think of something positive you can do to help out. We all have a chance to be heroes. We have guidelines we must follow. Creativity, resilience, patience and faith will see us through this viral contagion. Let’s use mind over matter.
We can do this. We are the American people. We rise.
Alma Johnson
Atlantic City
End smoking at US casinos
Every casino in the country should get together and all have a no smoking ban in each one of them when they open up once again. Each place would provide a designated area for customers to smoke if they would like to.
If it’s done by all the casinos everywhere nationally, then no one casino or city would have an unfair advantage like the first time they tried this a few years ago, which lasted exactly two weeks.
This would be the perfect time to create a positive from all the negative that we’ve had to digest over the past two months. After working locally in Atlantic City casinos for the past 40 years, I would honestly be afraid to look at a chest X-ray and the damage that second hand smoke has probably done to me over this period of time.
Yes I chose this career path but we now really need some big time people in management to step up and realize all the facts here and try and make this a reality for everybody, since smoking isn’t allowed inside anymore in any public places except ours. Stop the thinking that casinos have to be part of a tag team with smoking because this is what gamblers need and want.
Sandy Schamach
Galloway Township
Bigger economy helps all
President Trump has taught me something interesting in my old age. I have been a lifelong admirer of President Franklin Roosevelt, not only for the way he dealt with his crippling disability, but the innovative manner in which he marshalled the forces of the government to overcome the social and economic problems of the Great Depression. I see now that while much of what he did was necessary on a temporary basis, it was in fact, in the end, counterproductive. After approaching eight years of the New Deal, we still had 20 percent unemployment and the situation was only salvaged when we geared up for World War II.
Trump has taught me that when you take money away from those who have it and redistribute it, you are in fact taking that money away from business reinvestment, and it is only business investment that in the end creates jobs, expands opportunity and raises the fortunes of everyone from the bottom up. Massive welfare programs and public works actually shrink that portion of the economy upon which the wellbeing of all citizens rest.
Of course, it is a great goal to achieve some sort of economic equality, but all of the historic attempts have thus far failed. We have only to look at every example from Brook Farm to Cuba, Venezuela and the Soviet Union to see examples.
Vincent Torlini
Atlantic City
