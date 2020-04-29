Cartoon biased, misleading
Regarding the recent cartoon by Dave Granlund depicting tombstones, each with an optimistic phrase from the days before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic:
In January, President Trump began to curtail travel to the U.S. and was called racist.
In late February, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Chinatown in San Francisco. She said she wanted to encourage people to visit shops and restaurants.
She was walking with crowds and told them it was perfectly safe to be there.
Yet she has accused the president of not taking the virus seriously and said he didn’t act fast enough.
Too many articles and cartoons mislead citizens and are totally biased. The tombstone cartoon leaves out the rest of each statement and is misleading.
Perhaps in fairness, Granlund should have included a picture of Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco’s Chinatown.
Barbara Houseal
Buena
False conservatives trash Trump
Regarding the recent column by Jonah Goldberg, “Trump’s daily briefings shine light on his inadequacy”:
As I read and reread this column, my blood pressure must have risen 20 points as I digested Goldberg’s totally unfair and untrue accusations regarding President Trump’s recent daily reports to the nation.
He is obviously another Never-Trumper mired in bull. Journalists who admit they resent having to do their jobs shouldn’t get paid for their drivel, even if they claim they’ve been a conservative for the last three years. Goldberg is no more a conservative than Humpty Dumpty was an acrobat.
People like him are aiding and abetting the Democratic/socialist line of propaganda that will get Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden elected president. That’s apparently what he wants.
Jim Clark
Somers Point
No stimulus for Social Security
I am wondering why the stimulus package, which increased the unemployment checks by $600, didn’t increase the Social Security checks for senior citizens by $600?
Also the 40% increase in the monthly food stamp benefit wasn’t matched by an increase in Social Security. Do the seniors not newly unemployed and not getting food aid not suffer the same as everyone else in this pandemic?
Shame on Washington for allowing other benefits to be added which have nothing to do with the pandemic and forgot all about senior citizens. I think people should vote these people out of Washington.
Donna A. Sooy
Bridgeton
