Candidate on strategies for beating coronavirus
I am a candidate for City Council in Somers Point. I am proud to live in Somers Point, a community characterized by wonderful families, accomplished senior citizens and great leaders of businesses small and large.
It’s a great place to live and raise a family, start a business or retire, and enjoy all the city offers. I would like to acknowledge the concerns faced by our great community due to the spread of the coronavirus.
What is the key to beating this nasty and, quite frankly, scary virus?
Control. Take control of your life and your surroundings.
Don’t panic. Keep cool, and wash your hands. Experts say that you should wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. Sing Happy Birthday while you scrub, and then sing it again.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Maybe wear a hat or your glasses to remind yourself to keep your hands off your face.
Cover your mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. This is something we should always do, but especially now. Try and keep tissues nearby or on you at all times.
Don’t attend meetings with groups larger than 20 people. And when greeting people, don’t shake anyone’s hand. Instead, touch elbows or give a peace sign.
Check on your elderly neighbors. They are high-risk. Stay in touch and call them once a day. Even if you can’t spend time with them, it’s comforting to know you aren’t alone.
Avoid contact with anyone who is sick. Distancing yourself can be a challenge, but it’s the best way to contain the virus. FaceTime your loved ones, or give them a call instead.
We need to come together as a community, old and young, Democrats and Republicans. We need to continue to be a community that looks out for one another. Take the information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and follow their instructions for taking care of ourselves and our neighbors.
We will get through this if we don’t panic, and this great community will be an example of cooperation and concern for others.
Joe McCarrie Jr.
Somers Point
