Properly dispose of wipes and gloves
Why would some people feel it is acceptable to throw their used plastic gloves and wipes in the parking lot of the grocery store?
I am amazed that people can’t take a minute to locate a trash can. If none is available, they should keep a plastic bag in their car and use it.
I know parking lots are used as trash cans by many people, but this current situation is terrible. People should do their part to keep parking lots free of their trash.
Linda Smith
Mays Landing
Lockdown worsens abuse
During a global crisis, especially when people must remain indoors, it can be a hotbed for a prison-like environment for children and spouses. Millions of children globally are happy to attend school five days a week to avoid dealing with abuse in their household. Now, their days are filled with anxiety, fear and uncertainty away from their safe place. Especially since the abuser is out of work and angry and will have 24-hour access to physically, sexually, verbally, mentally or emotionally abuse their children and spouse.
When the quarters are cramped, there is no escape from their abuser because of limited space. This means frightened children and spouses must constantly endure the abuser’s presence. Imagine enduring painful abusive episodes during a pandemic day after day.
This type of environment will greatly harm children and spouses psychologically for a long time, especially since the pandemic might continue for three to six months. In the meantime, how can we help families experiencing abuse with no health insurance, money or a trusted person to share what’s really going on in their lives?
Valeria Marcus
Atlantic City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.