Murphy too slow closing casinos in Atlantic City
Gov. Phil Murphy took too long to close the casinos in Atlantic City. Casinos were starting to close one by one everywhere in the United States. Every major sport organization had shut down their league until further notice because of the coronavirus and the dangers that it can cause to innocent people, not to mention all the schools and colleges that have closed their doors also.
The people who work in Atlantic City on the casino floors sometimes encounter some of the lowest forms of life that are out there. This is not everybody, of course, but enough to make you shake your head now more than ever to their coughing, wheezing, hacking and sneezing habits that are more than any person should have to endure during this period of mass frenzy or how about anytime when we are trying to work.
We casino workers were literally like the dance band on the Titanic before Murphy ordered them closed, and this was just wrong because it has given the impression to all the workers that nobody really cared as long as any amount of money is still being made as the ship is slowly going down.
Sandy Schamach
Galloway Township
Keep perspective on virus
The current coronavirus has been labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization. And the U.S. has taken a similar approach. However, it’s important to consider this virus’ impact as compared to influenza. Currently, COVID-19 related deaths in the U.S. number more than 8,000. During the 2017-2018 flu season, over 61,000 deaths were identified as flu-related. And typically flu seasons end at the beginning of spring and on average result in over 40,000 deaths annually in the U.S.
While the coronavirus appears to be more contagious than flu viruses, the U.S. health care facilities and services are the world’s best, and we need to be optimistic and avoid overreacting.
The media (particularly TV) almost appear to relish dramatizing every aspect of this virus’ effects — especially when a Tom Hanks or a senator has acquired the illness.
Advice on good hygiene and avoidance of affected persons is valuable, but the pervasive drama fostered by the media borders on creating mass hysteria — which is statistically not warranted. Is this a manufactured crisis similar to one of “The Twilight Zone” episodes?
Ron Smith
Brigantine
Stop bag bans during pandemic
During this time of a pandemic, idiot politicians should lift this asinine ordinance on prohibiting supermarkets from supplying complimentary plastic or paper bags. I’m sure Flipper would understand and Tom the Turtle would swim the other way during this period.
Ask any first-year culinary student about cross contamination and they would verbatim describe what the result of this ordinance can do. Joe Public, though sharp at times, typically neglects any thought of eliminating any biological outbreak until it is too late. So next time you place your grocery bags down to fill them, think of the raw chicken or beef the person in front of you bought from possibly their last visit to the store. Chances are by placing your bag down on the same surface, the remnants of that person’s purchases, whether recent or not, followed you home.
This can possibly transpire because of what was brought into a public area from a patron who doesn’t have the same sanitary standards as you do.
Joe Massari Jr.
Northfield
