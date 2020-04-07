A.C.-Brigantine tunnel needs safety upgrades
Atlantic City-Brigantine connector tunnel is in swift need of safety upgrades. It seems to me to be the most dangerous part of the entire expressway. There continues to be accidents that are preventable. The lighting is very inefficient and ineffective, especially on a bright sunny day.
When traveling south, the human eye cannot adapt quickly enough to the lack of light in the tunnel. More light intensity is needed. The “remove sunglasses” sign at the entrance is too little, too late. It needs to be moved 100 yards before the entrance. It’s too late if you haven’t already removed the sunglasses prior to entering the tunnel.
Restriping the lines is also critical and essential. How many years has it been? In addition, it would be most helpful to place reflective yellow striping on the lower side barriers. This will further allow the driver to be aware of the sharp curve ahead.
This is not rocket science. These enhancements will reduce accidents and maybe even save a life.
Joe Uhing
Brigantine
Put qualification before identity
I watched the latest debate between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. Biden says we need some diversity, after apologizing for being the white candidate, so he promises to pick a female running mate. Whether or not she is qualified, she will be a female. He also said he will pick a black woman to be a Supreme Court justice. I have no doubt he will be the nominee because the Democratic Party will do whatever they need to defeat Sanders.
I have no problem with a women vice president or a black woman justice. But when they pander I have a big problem. His criteria seems to matter more than whether they are qualified. I think Biden is a bumbling old man and Sanders has extreme socialist ideas.
Jeannie Petrarca
Egg Harbor Township
Trump admiration misplaced
Recently I heard people praising President Trump for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak. I think this is misplaced admiration. The World Health Organization offered testing kits to the United States and it declined them. This caused unnecessary delays in testing (the first set of tests created here had problems) and we are now playing catch with test production. Trump has had mixed messages. His views have sometimes differed from those of CDC officials.
While playing up the pandemic relief and stimulus bill, he made it sound like it was his idea and that he had to bring the Democrats along.
Marcia and Dale Colman
Linwood
