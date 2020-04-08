US-made for safety, jobs
While the Department of Defense only purchases a small quantity of finished pharmaceuticals from China, a large percentage of the active pharmaceutical ingredients used to make drugs in the United States are said to come from China and other countries like India, according to the Council on Foreign Relations website. It should have every American concerned about where their drugs are coming from. We need to manufacture products in this country and not rely on places like China and India.
America needs to wake up and realize that the more things we manufacture here, it helps the economy grow and provides jobs but it also makes us safer. Americans need to break the cycle depending on foreign countries for cheap products.
In the past, the FDA has reported that over thousands of dogs and cats became ill and some died from food made in China. There are toys painted with lead base paint imported from China that are a health risk for small children.
We need to get back to made in America, not just assembled here but made here.
Wayne Williams
Seaville
Workers need support
As strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are rightly being implemented, an economy dependent on tourism is beginning to suffer the inevitable consequences. Atlantic City’s parades, concerts and conventions are essential to attracting visitors not only to the casinos but to area small businesses as well.
Nearly all events such as these have been canceled. Travel for business and leisure is being postponed or avoided altogether. Many of us in the local work force are seeing our schedules and paychecks reduced significantly, and with schools closed there is urgent need for child care.
Most of us can’t afford the luxury our guests’ experience. Nonetheless, we come to work each day with name tags and smiles to deliver the kind of service that encourages people to return again and again.
Emergency resources need to be made available to ease the sudden and serious financial hardship the community faces. We all want to be safe and healthy, but if we cannot afford to take care of ourselves and our families, we certainly will not be.
Dara Cunningham
Ventnor
Davis politicizing ballots
Regarding the recent story, ‘Prepping for coronavirus effect on June 2 primary”:
The comments by Atlantic County Republican Chairman Keith Davis on Democratic County Chairman Michael Suleiman’s request to institute all mail-in voting for the June 2nd primary — that it “underscores how beholden he is to the Callaway organization” and “if it wasn’t for the Callaways’ efforts for Assemblyman (Vince) Mazzeo and (John) Armato, they wouldn’t have won on vote-by-mails” — underscore how much the Republican Party is still trying to politicize the coronavirus issue.
Everything basically is shut down as Americans are forced to deal with this grave threat to the nation, yet Davis persists in scoring political points on an issue that even President Trump is now saying should bring all Americans together. Republicans in Atlantic County should admonish Davis for his totally partisan comments. We should all be uniting as a nation now.
Chick DeCicco
Hammonton
