Quit school-taxes griping
Regarding the recent letter, “Tax parents for schools”:
Regarding the writer who is tired of paying taxes for schools: Those kids’ parents are probably tired of funding his Medicare and Social Security benefits. Those children in school will most likely be among the people who become his health care professionals when he can no longer care for himself.
I wonder if he voted in lawmakers who are in favor of limiting or eliminating access to family planning. If so, he should shut up about people who have “more than two children.”
If he wants to gripe about how unfair taxes are, perhaps he should consider those who are really at fault: Tax the large corporations who get tax breaks without coming through on promises to pay it forward by creating jobs, when all they create is minimum-wage jobs that offer only high deductible group health insurance.
Tax the for-profit ventures and real estate of churches. Tax their tithing income.
Tax the extremely wealthy who don’t pay their fair share and slip through loopholes.
Stop for-life health insurance for elected politicians. Put a cap on how much the president can spend on Air Force One.
And quit complaining about the cost of educating future generations; maybe they’ll never complain about taking care of the elderly.
Sharon Fornuto
Oceanville
A.C. mayoral candidate: Don’t change government
The future of Atlantic City, where I am a candidate for mayor, depends on what happens in the next 30 days. It’s no secret that tensions are high, first with the referendum to change the form of government, and now with the global threat of coronavirus. In these uncertain times, the people of Atlantic City deserve guidance and reassurance.
When outside interests supported the change referendum, it was clear to me that steps were not taken to address the underlying issues. City stakeholders need to come together to find solutions. Instead, the effort to change the form of government has been an expensive, haphazard effort.
The city will succeed when its leadership takes the bold action necessary to improve the lives of Atlantic City’s residents and tourists alike. But that takes more than just a vision, it takes the courage of upstanding administrators in office.
The current public health emergency is a reminder of the importance of community support, whether in the form of public assistance, access to resources, distribution of important information or simply guided reassurance. The city’s success will rely on holding leadership accountable.
The results of the city’s most historic vote, the 2020 census and local response to the coronavirus will mark a turning point in Atlantic City’s future — one that will touch the lives of every city resident. In these uncertain times it is important that we not give in to fear. We must come together as a community to protect ourselves from any threat to our livelihoods.
Now is the time to stand up for the future. Vote no on the referendum to change Atlantic City’s form of government.
Pamela Thomas-Fields
Atlantic City
Attend services on TV
I think all people who are over the age of 60 and who feel sick should stay home from church services. All faiths have television shows that people can watch. There is no sin with not going.
I have been watching Sunday Mass on TV. I usually go to church on Sunday. I’m 80 years of age and I don’t feel guilty.
Barbara Rowan
Avalon
