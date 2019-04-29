Public-servant Trump undeserving of hatred
Never has a president of the United States who has achieved so much been so scorned. He started out taking on the Republican establishment, the Democrats and the establishment media. When Election Day came about, most were certain he had lost. “He’ll never get 270” (electoral votes) was the cry. He got 304. Since then, GDP has soared as high as 4.2 percent (second quarter 2018). Eight times in 2018 unemployment dipped below 4 percent. Prior to that, it dipped below 4 percent only five times in 1970. Unemployment among African Americans fell to an all-time record low. Weekly jobless claims hit a nearly 50 year low. Under President Trump job openings outnumber the unemployed for the first time ever. Manufacturing jobs keep soaring higher and higher. The economic and foreign achievements go on and on.
Then there was the collusion witch hunt. Nearly two years, more than $25 million, 2,800 subpoenas, 500 witnesses, 50 FBI agents and the final result submitted by the hunt’s head, Robert Mueller, was that there was no collusion or wrong-doing on President Trump’s part.
Yet, there are still some who are so full of hate that they cannot accept the facts. It is sad that our president, who has given up so much to serve his country, has to be subjected to this savage, unjustified treatment by many whom he serves and serves well.
Robert J. Vertolli
Vineland
NJ should enact law regulating, taxing vaping
I am a registered nurse and a senior at Stockton University in the RN-BSN program. I am an avid Press reader and support proposed New Jersey bill A1586, which would impose a wholesale sales tax on electronic cigarettes and similar nicotine delivery products, change the tax base and require licenses to conduct business in tobacco products.
As a developing nurse in the community, I think this bill should be passed because approximately 480,000 Americans are killed each year by and over $300 billion is spent on smoking-related illnesses. Now that vaping is popular, the marketing is getting to be inappropriate as its new flavors and appealing look are appealing to youths that are clearly not of an age to smoke.
It is important to protect New Jersey’s youths from potential exposure during socialization and school and this bill could potentially deter the sales and consumption of these alternatives to smoking cigarettes. I encourage the discussion of this bill.
Skye E. Zuniga
Egg Harbor City
Faith in people restored
Recently I was shopping in Absecon. After putting my groceries in my car, I returned the electric cart to the store. When I got home, I realized I had left my pocketbook in the cart. I immediately called the store.
What a surprise! The clerk informed me that my pocketbook was at the courtesy counter, and they had already left a message on my home phone. The clerk did not have the name of the person who had turned it in. Everything was intact.
That caring person restored my faith in mankind.
Ethel Martinelli
Egg Harbor City