Reduce spending to stop people from fleeing NJ
New Jersey has some of the highest property taxes in the country and now the small business killer $15 per hour minimum wage is coming. The state’s not business friendly, over=taxed and over-regulated but we do have free legal help if you are here illegally. And now Gov. Phil Murphy has a brand-new rain tax. Is it any wonder that New Jersey is the number one state that people are getting out of?
When was the last time a Democrat or Republican, whether it be the governor or the local hometown mayor, tried to control spending? Never? You just can’t keep going back to the taxpayers to cover all the wasteful and most of the time purely stupid spending that politicians do on both sides.
New Jersey could be a much better place to live or open a business, but until people get mad and tell both sides — Republicans and Democrats — to get their act together and stop wasting their tax dollars, it’s just going to remain the number one state people can’t wait to get out of.
Wayne Williams
Seaville
Backs Korngut for exec
I’m so glad to see Susan Korngut running for Atlantic County executive. It’s unusual to see any Atlantic County politicians with qualifications.
Dan Histon
Egg Harbor City
Campaign funds misused
Some politicians apparently don’t consider transferring campaign donations into their personal account a crime. The only crime is getting caught.
John Applegate
Galloway Township
Vets should defend McCain
Once again President Trump has criticized John McCain.
A graduate of the Naval Academy, McCain flew ground-attack aircraft during the Vietnam War, was shot down in 1967, spent five years in a Vietnamese prison camp, under torture, and refused an out-of-sequence early release.
By any measure, McCain was a patriot. He served his country in war and in peace, elected twice to the House of Representatives and five times to the Senate. This was a man of integrity, a man of honor, a man of whom we all — Republican and Democrat alike — can and should be proud.
Military veterans should be outraged by Trump’s criticism of McCain.
Unless they are in thrall to this president who was deferred from the draft for bone spurs, they should defend their dead brother-in-arms.
Ann-Maria Guevara
Somers Point
Politicians protect careers
I thought the Founding Fathers of this great country espoused that politicians shouldn’t expect to have a political career.
In a recent article, state Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-West Deptford, said, “They support tax increases at great risk to their political careers.”
So I guess the cat is out of the bag. Politicians protect their political careers and the benefits, salary and perks that come with them.
Patrick E. Grace
Mays Landing