Reading partnership benefits Pleasantville schools, Stockton
Recent stories showcased two extraordinary initiatives in the Pleasantville public schools. The first is a program at Leeds Avenue School where teachers are implementing the State Mandated Amistad Curriculum through immersion of black history studies in the arts, literacy, social studies and science.
A grant from Young Audiences in Arts for Learning of New Jersey was awarded to teachers at Washington Avenue School that includes weekly visits from an artist who works with Pleasantville children, bringing visual and performing arts alive and connecting culture to the study of the arts.
A third initiative is the Model Classroom Project at North Main Street School. Teachers and administrators received a grant from Ocean First Bank that brings specialized reading instruction to younger children, providing a foundation for emerging readers that maximizes reading progress in school.
Stockton University, where I teach, is fortunate to be included in the Model Classroom partnership. Faculty and undergraduate teacher preparation students are afforded opportunities to participate in all professional development activities and then work directly with children alongside veteran teachers on the reading programs. An additional benefit of this program is that Stockton students are learning to adjust the ways they deliver instruction to address the varied cultural and diverse learning styles in an urban setting.
Pleasantville administrators and teachers should be applauded for their efforts to bring outside community resources to their district with non-traditional programs to assist in the education of Pleasantville students. The citizens of Pleasantville should be proud of their schools.
Shelly Meyers
Linwood
Killings after failed abortions signal upended moral culture
N.J. Sens. Cory Booker and Robert Menendez both voted against providing medical care to a baby born alive after a failed attempt to kill that child while within the womb.
Consider the laws protecting sea turtles and bald eagles.
The Florida Marine Protection Act states that “no person may take, possess, disturb, mutilate, destroy, cause to be destroyed, sell, offer for sale, transfer, molest or harass any marine sea turtle or its nests or eggs at any times.” Penalties include jail time and fines up to $15,000 for each offense.
Violating federal bald eagle protections can bring a fine of $500 to $5,000 and six months to one year imprisonment. Second convictions can bring a $10,000 fine and two years imprisonment.
While we Americans pacify ourselves with superficial pleasures, those making U.S. laws are now allowing infanticide. In school we learned of cultures who sacrificed children, How barbaric and unthinkable. Maybe another good meal, glass of wine and a movie would help dull the desire to fight the good fight.
As long as we live in the pacified illusion that justice and liberty will never be taken away, evil will continue to gain ground. The morality of our culture is clearly upside down. I hope we care enough to act decisively and right the ship.
Only a godless, crazy culture kills infants.
Kelly McCarron
Margate
Murphy insensitive on plastic
In Gov. Murphy’s televised 2019 New Jersey budget address, I had hoped that he would mention the plastic issue.
What I saw, however, was outrageous. All during the speech he was drinking from a plastic water bottle!
At one point during some applause he even raised the bottle in a “cheers” motion. How could he be so insensitive? It may have been a biogradable bottle, but the message from him was clear — plastic is OK.
And it’s not.
Gillian Rozicer
Long Beach Township